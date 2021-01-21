Best Moto G Stylus (2021) Screen Protectors Android Central 2021

Motorola has followed up its popular (and affordable!) Moto G Stylus smartphone, introduced in 2020, with the new Moto G Stylus (2021) edition. If you upgrade or opt for the new version, you will need a new protective case and screen protector for it. One of the biggest changes between the first- and second-generation Stylus is that the new one has a much larger, Full HD Plus 6.8-inch screen versus the original's 6.4-inch screen. That means more phone to love but also more screen to protect. Here are some of the best Moto G Stylus (2021) screen protectors you can get.

Protecting your Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

It's important to keep any phone you own sufficiently protected from drops, scratches, screen cracks, scuffs, and more. This means it's essential to get not only a protective case but also a screen protector. Some smartphone cases come with screen protectors, but it's a good idea to upgrade to something of better quality, and that's easier to apply, like tempered glass. And these are some of the best screen protectors for the Moto G Stylus (2021).

We love the Supershieldz – 2-Pack screen protectors because they are not only made of high-quality tempered glass, but it also goes on smooth, maintaining the touch experience you'd expect from the device. If you prefer the matte look and feel, the Supershieldz Matte Shield might just be more up your alley.

If you're grabbing protectors for multiple phones, like your entire team at work or multiple kids or family members, the Dmax – 6-Pack offers great value with six bubble-free protectors for one really affordable price.

Just make sure that you note the difference between the original Moto G Stylus and the Moto G Stylus (2021) when selecting a good screen protector. Since the two phones with identical names have different screen sizes (6.4 inches vs 6.8 inches), screen protectors for the Moto G Stylus won't fit the Moto G Stylus (2021).