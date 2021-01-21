Best Moto G Stylus (2021) Screen Protectors Android Central 2021
Motorola has followed up its popular (and affordable!) Moto G Stylus smartphone, introduced in 2020, with the new Moto G Stylus (2021) edition. If you upgrade or opt for the new version, you will need a new protective case and screen protector for it. One of the biggest changes between the first- and second-generation Stylus is that the new one has a much larger, Full HD Plus 6.8-inch screen versus the original's 6.4-inch screen. That means more phone to love but also more screen to protect. Here are some of the best Moto G Stylus (2021) screen protectors you can get.
Quality and affordability: Supershieldz – 2-Pack
This reputable brand has been making trusted screen protectors for years. This one is made from high-quality tempered glass that offers maximum protection against scratches, fingerprints, bumps, and cracks. Plus, it maintains the original touch experience, so you won't even know it's there.
Lifetime replacement: Dmax Armor – 6-Pack
Not happy with how this one fits? There's no worry as it comes with a 100% Lifetime Replacement Warranty so that you can get a replacement should something go wrong. But with six protectors in a pack for less than you'd pay for some other single-screen protectors, you have plenty to spare. Pre-cut especially for this device, it installs easily without any bubbles and provides high-definition viewing.
Protect the camera: PULEN 3-Pack
This screen protector not only comes with three protectors in the pack so you can keep spares or share with friends and family, but it also includes a three-pack of protectors specially cut for the camera lens so you can protect those, too. Made of tempered glass, it's bubble-free and, like the others, will resist everything from smudges and scratches to oily fingerprints.
Down to basics: Beukei – 3-Pack Sleeve
There's nothing that particularly makes this screen protector stand out from the rest, but if you're just looking for basic, no-frills protection and affordability, it fits the bill. And the protector promises to, like the others, reduce sweat and fingerprints while also preserving the original 3D touch feel of the phone's touchscreen.
Go matte: Supershieldz Matte Shield – 6-Pack
If you prefer a matte look, consider this anti-glare, matte film, which helps to not only reduce fingerprints but also glare – ideal if you often use your phone outdoors. Made from high-quality Japanese PET film, it is easy to install and doesn't leave any residue behind.
Precise fit: Dretal – 2-Pack
Like the others, this screen protector offers a precise fit for the new Moto G Stylus (2021) smartphone. Made of tempered glass, it goes on without bubbles and is easy to install. If you aren't interested in getting more than you need, this package might be the best option since it only comes with two screen protectors.
Protecting your Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)
It's important to keep any phone you own sufficiently protected from drops, scratches, screen cracks, scuffs, and more. This means it's essential to get not only a protective case but also a screen protector. Some smartphone cases come with screen protectors, but it's a good idea to upgrade to something of better quality, and that's easier to apply, like tempered glass. And these are some of the best screen protectors for the Moto G Stylus (2021).
We love the Supershieldz – 2-Pack screen protectors because they are not only made of high-quality tempered glass, but it also goes on smooth, maintaining the touch experience you'd expect from the device. If you prefer the matte look and feel, the Supershieldz Matte Shield might just be more up your alley.
If you're grabbing protectors for multiple phones, like your entire team at work or multiple kids or family members, the Dmax – 6-Pack offers great value with six bubble-free protectors for one really affordable price.
Just make sure that you note the difference between the original Moto G Stylus and the Moto G Stylus (2021) when selecting a good screen protector. Since the two phones with identical names have different screen sizes (6.4 inches vs 6.8 inches), screen protectors for the Moto G Stylus won't fit the Moto G Stylus (2021).
