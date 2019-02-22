The base storage for the Galaxy S10 lineup is 128GB — which is an insane number considering it was nothing more than a pipe dream for smartphones storage five short years ago — but that's just the start of it. Samsung has higher options available for all of its new devices including a version of the S10+ that offers 1TB of internal storage. For those who love to chase the very best specs that 1TB might be extremely tempting, but keep in mind that Samsung also lets you throw in a microSD card with up to 512GB of added storage, which is a great way to you save some cash without skimping on storage.

As you can see, it might make more sense to buy a microSD card rather than spending more on your smartphone's internal storage. The best deals are the SanDisk 400GB microSD, or the 256GB Samsung EVO Plus for under $50, but let's be real — you really want that 512GB Samsung EVO Plus and all the space that comes along with it.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.