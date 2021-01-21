SanDisk's Ultra-Drive is a traditional USB flash drive that connects over USB-C to your phone, making it easy to transfer data. But it also has a USB-A port that allows you to connect to a Windows machine. The tiny form factor means you can easily carry it around on a keyring, and you get up transfers of up to 150MB/s.

This is what I use to back up photos and data from my phones. Seagate's external SSD has outstanding performance — going up to 540MB/s — and is designed to last several years without any issues. It has a sturdy build, a green accent light, and you get USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables in the box, making it that much more convenient to use.

If you want an easy way to access the contents of an existing microSD card on your Galaxy S21, then you'll want this dongle. Uni's dongle works with both microSD and full-size SD cards, and it connects to your phone over USB-C. It has a braided cable, and the lightweight aluminum housing makes it a great choice.

Already have a lot of media stored on a microSD card? Then you can slot it into the RAVPower FileHub and stream the data wirelessly to your phone. You can also add an SD card and use the FileHub to wirelessly back up photos and videos from your phone, and it works as a mobile router when you're on the go. Honestly, the versatility that you're getting here is incredible.

If you're looking for a portable SSD that's easy to carry around, look no further than SanDisk's Extreme series. The diminutive size makes it a great option; you can transfer files at up to 1050MB/s, there's a bundled USB-C to USB-C cable, and the chassis has an IP55 rating and is resistant to tumbles. This is a great rugged option for backing up your photos and files.

This wireless charger looks like any other Qi mat, but it houses built-in 128GB of storage and automatically backs up photos and files from your phone while charging it up wirelessly at 10W. You can then view the content that's backed up on a Windows or macOS machine, and the charger even has the option to free up storage by deleting backed up data.

Need an effortless way to transfer photos and videos to an external drive? Samsung's Duo Plus is a unique flash drive that connects to your phone via USB-C, and it also has a regular USB-A connector for hooking it up to Windows machines. It can transfer data up to 300MB/s and is an extremely straightforward solution to backing up photos.

Just need to connect your microSD or SD card to your Galaxy S21? Then you'll want to get Anker's USB-C SD card reader. It has a diminutive size and has slots for both microSD and SD cards, and is the easiest way to add a microSD card to your S21.

Samsung's T7 portable SSD has 500GB of storage encased in a shock-resistant design that withstands 6-feet tumbles. You get an incredible 1,000MB/s writes, ensuring near-instantaneous transfers from your S21 to the SSD. Samsung bundles USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables in the box, and the sleek form factor and the durable design make the T7 the ideal choice.

