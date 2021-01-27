Best LG Velvet Cases Android Central 2021

The LG Velvet has a unique name but is the best-designed phone we've seen from the company since the LG G6. Since the Velvet is already one of the best 5G phones that money can buy, you'll want to keep it looking as good as it did when you took it out of the box. We've rounded up the best LG Velvet cases that you can find, taking out some of the guesswork when trying to find the best accessories.

These are the best LG Velvet cases

There are a lot of great cases available for the LG Velvet but you just can't get any better than the Ringke Fusion Case. The case is clear on the back, making it easy to show off the Velvet's gorgeous design, and the bumpers provide extra protection and grip to keep your phone in your hands and not on the ground. Plus, those who enjoy using lanyards will be able to take advantage of the lanyard loops found on both sides of the Fusion case.

If you don't care about having a clear case and just want a solid case, then the Spigen Rugged Armor is the way to go. You'll get a classic design with the carbon fiber/TPU look and feel along with Spigen's Air Cushion technology for added shock absorption. Plus, the inside of the case provides a spider-web pattern to go along with the raised edges around the display and camera module.