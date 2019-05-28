Like so many phones out there, the LG V50 is a big, honking slab of glass that's just asking to be shattered at any given moment. We imagine you'd like to prevent that from happening, especially considering how much the phone costs, so do yourself a favor and pick up one of these cases to keep your V50 in tiptop shape.

If we had to choose

Still having trouble deciding what to get? If you want to play it safe and buy a case that's affordable, stylish, and offers superb protection, we strongly recommend the Spigen Rugged Armor. It does just about everything you could ask for without breaking the bank, and for most people, we think it's the best way to go.

Clear cases are also quite popular, and if that's the style you're after, the Ringke Fusion is absolutely worth picking up. Not only does it do a great job at showing off the striking design of the V50, but it also gives you ample ruggedness to get through the day without having to worry about a thing.

