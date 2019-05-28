Like so many phones out there, the LG V50 is a big, honking slab of glass that's just asking to be shattered at any given moment. We imagine you'd like to prevent that from happening, especially considering how much the phone costs, so do yourself a favor and pick up one of these cases to keep your V50 in tiptop shape.
The one to get: Spigen Rugged ArmorStaff pick
If you don't want to spend a lot of time sifting through different cases trying to decide what to get, just buy the Spigen Rugged Armor and call it a day. This is a case that's consistently one of the best for pretty much every phone that comes out. It's built really well, offers awesome protection in a slim profile, and has a stellar price.
Ready for anything: CaseTank Heavy Duty
Some of us are rougher with our phones than others. If that sounds like you, the case you should get for your LG V50 is the CaseTank Heavy Duty. This is easily the most rugged case on this list, featuring a durable dual-layer design, a built-in kickstand, belt clip, and even a free tempered glass screen protector!
Clear and durable: Ringke Fusion
The LG V50 is one good-looking phone, and with the Ringke Fusion, you can flaunt its design while still keeping it safe. A dot matrix pattern helps to prevent any rainbow effects often seen on other clear cases, a raised lip keeps scratches away from the screen, and Ringke's Quickcatch allows you to easily attach a lanyard to the case.
Dual-layer protection: TUDIA Merge
The TUDIA Merge stands out for offering really great protection for the LG V50 without bulking it up too much. Its dual-layer design combines a soft TPU lining with a hard outer cover to maximize durability. There are also precise button covers and four color options for you to choose from.
All you need: Vinve Carbon Fiber TPU
Your wallet is already probably hurting from buying the V50, so you likely don't want to spend too much on accessories. Thankfully, this Vinve case offers great protection at an even better price. This keeps the V50 safe from scratches, dirt, and bumps, comes in four colors, and has a pretty sleek design.
Show it off: Spigen Liquid Crystal
Eager to show off your LG V50 to the world but don't want to risk breaking it? That's where the Spigen Liquid Crystal comes in. This slim case shows off the entire body of the V50 while keeping it lightweight and not too bulky. You've got good safety from daily wear and tear, reinforced button covers, and it's super easy to take on/off.
Unique style: Sucnakp TPU
Another great case for those trying to stick to a particularly tight budget is the Sucnakp TPU. Available in five colors with a unique and stylish pattern on the back, this case is easy to put on your V50, offers good durability, and an accurate fit for the phone. It also comes backed with a generous three-year warranty.
Shock absorbing beast: Ghostek Covert
Rugged design meets semi-clear case with the Ghostek Covert. Available in rose, black, and clear, this case offers enhanced drop protection and corners that are reinforced to absorb shock during even the most brutal of falls (specifically, up to two meters). The back is also clear with a dot pattern and there are precise button covers.
If we had to choose
Still having trouble deciding what to get? If you want to play it safe and buy a case that's affordable, stylish, and offers superb protection, we strongly recommend the Spigen Rugged Armor. It does just about everything you could ask for without breaking the bank, and for most people, we think it's the best way to go.
Clear cases are also quite popular, and if that's the style you're after, the Ringke Fusion is absolutely worth picking up. Not only does it do a great job at showing off the striking design of the V50, but it also gives you ample ruggedness to get through the day without having to worry about a thing.
