Best Huawei Watch GT Bands Android Central 2019

Changing out the watch band on your watch is a great way to customize its look while also changing up its functionality. Perhaps you want a nice leather band for business and a silicone band for workouts. Either way, finding a great watch band for your Huawei Watch GT doesn't have to be difficult whether you have the 46mm style or 42mm version, these bands below will have an option for.

Variety in your watch band life

There's almost an endless number of watch bands out there, and it can make tracking the best down tough. I love to change out my watch band, and I do almost daily. When it comes to working out, or anytime during the summer really, I lean towards a good perforated silicone band like the Lwsengme silicone watch band. Kepping a comfortable and casual style canvas band like the Beafiry canvas watch band is fantastic to use as a day-to-day band that can keep up with anything thrown at it.

When it comes to a night out or a business meeting, a nice metal band like Fullmosa mesh watch band or a timeless leather style like the Ditou leather watchband are safe bets. Whatever your style or need, there is sure to be a color and material that will work for you and your new Huawei Watch GT.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.