Best Huawei Watch GT Bands Android Central 2019

Changing out the watch band on your watch is a great way to customize its look while also changing up its functionality. Perhaps you want a nice leather band for business and a silicone band for workouts. Either way, finding a great watch band for your Huawei Watch GT doesn't have to be difficult whether you have the 46mm style or 42mm version, these bands below will have an option for.

Comfortable and durable: Lwsengme silicone watch band

Staff favorite

A perforated silicone watch band is a great option for durability and comfort. This band from Lwsegme is no exception with lots of adjustability and colors to choose from. It's great for workouts and daily casual use, and with so many colors and the low price, you can find a match for every day.

$10 at Amazon

Classic canvas: Beafiry canvas quick release

A good, basic canvas watch band is tough to beat. Beafiry makes a solid, durable band that complements your watch while also being super comfortable.

$15 at Amazon

Timeless leather: Ditou leather watch band

Leather has long been used for watch bands and for good reason. Leather naturally customizes to the wearer and creates a perfect fit as its worn. It also develops a patina over time, enhancing the look of the timepiece and fitting in with nearly any situation.

$16 at Amazon

Meshes with everyone: Fullmosa stainless steel watch band

Sometimes the feel of metal can be calming, and if you need a material that you know is safe for you to use then stainless steel is the ticket. This adjustable mesh-style band is super comfortable and looks wonderful.

$14 at Amazon

Tuck it in: Sycreek silicone watchband

The ever-popular tuck style clasp system that Sycreek is using, popularized by Apple with its watch, is a nice choice if you find traditional buckle-style clasps uncomfortable. These are made with a breathable, perforated silicone and there are a lot of colors to pick from.

$10 at Amazon

Linking up: Sinaike brush matte metal bracelet

This band from Sinaike comes with tools to let you take out links to perfectly fit this band to your wrist and take your watch game to the next level.

$18 at Amazon

Subtly silicone: Jieliele silicone sport watch band

Sometimes the best case is the most subtle. Thankfully this silicone sport band from Jieliele is just that. With a variety of colors, this band can let you find what fits your style so you can stand-out or stay back as you choose.

$10 at Amazon

Buckle up: Ritche NATO nylon watch band

Another super durable watch band is this option from Ritche NATO. It's made from ballistic nylon that has a bit of tactical style while still being comfortable.

$11 at Amazon

Variety in your watch band life

There's almost an endless number of watch bands out there, and it can make tracking the best down tough. I love to change out my watch band, and I do almost daily. When it comes to working out, or anytime during the summer really, I lean towards a good perforated silicone band like the Lwsengme silicone watch band. Kepping a comfortable and casual style canvas band like the Beafiry canvas watch band is fantastic to use as a day-to-day band that can keep up with anything thrown at it.

When it comes to a night out or a business meeting, a nice metal band like Fullmosa mesh watch band or a timeless leather style like the Ditou leather watchband are safe bets. Whatever your style or need, there is sure to be a color and material that will work for you and your new Huawei Watch GT.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.