Best Huawei P40 Pro Cases 2022

Purely from a hardware standpoint, the Huawei P40 Pro is one of the most beautiful devices to hit the smartphone market in some time. Even without the luxury of the Google Play Store, the P40 Pro checks a lot of the boxes one could want in a flagship smartphone experience. It's also one of the best Huawei phones available. So if you've decided to pick one of these up, we've found the best Huawei P40 Pro cases to keep it protected.

Tried and true Spigen Rugged Armor $11.99 View at Amazon Whenever Spigen releases the Rugged Armor for a new phone, the excitement level goes to 10. With the Rugged Armor for the P40 Pro, you'll get a carbon fiber design with a spider web pattern on the interior for added protection. With Spigen's Air Cushion technology, you can rest easy with some of the best shock absorption. Barely there Almiao Ultra-Thin Back Cover $12 at Amazon With a phone as sleek as the P40 Pro, you may not want to get a case that adds a lot of bulk. That's where the Almiao Back Cover comes in since it wraps around the edges of your phone with cutouts for the Power and Volume buttons along with the charging port. Almiao's case also comes in seven different colors to pick and choose from. No slip grip Kwmobile TPU Silicone Case $9 at Amazon Sometimes getting just a basic case that improves the grip of your phone is the way to go. The Kwmobile TPU Case does just this. It's made from TPU and silicone to improve grip while offering a great deal of shock absorption if your phone does fall. Slim and durable Ringke Fusion X $13 at Amazon The Ringke Fusion X sports a unique design with reinforced edges and corners for the most protection possible. This extra TPU material helps to improve grip while still showing off the beauty of your P40 Pro. Shine through MoKo Transparent Case $4 at Amazon The Huawei P40 Pro is an absolutely gorgeous device, so why would you want to hide it? With the MoKo Transparent Case, you won't have to hide anything as this case is completely clear. There are accurate cutouts for your ports, along with reinforced corners and raised edges for the best protection possible. Gorgeous gradients Cose Jack TPU Cover $4 at Amazon Most TPU cases, while protective, are rather boring when it comes to the design. Some have unique patterns, but the Cose Jack Cover takes a different approach by offering a gradient from Pink to Blue. For protection, all four corners are reinforced with extra padding. Added functionality Kalibri Leather Wallet Case $21 at Amazon Kalibri's Wallet Case is not only made from genuine leather but also brings some convenient functionality. There's a single card slot on the inside flap, a pocket for some cash or receipts, and the ability to use the case as a kickstand. Plus, you won't have to worry about your phone screen getting scratched with the magnetic closure. Hybrid protection Toppix Hybrid Cover $8 at Amazon The Toppix Hybrid Cover is unique and not just because of its carbon fiber design. The case is made from three different pieces, including a TPU bumper, polycarbonate panel, and a piece of tough tempered glass. All of this combines for almost the best protection you can get while still looking awesome. All the bling ISADENSER Glitter Bling Soft Cover $10 at Amazon Why get a boring old case if you can get one that has a bunch of bling? The ISADENSER Glitter Bling Soft Cover sports a diamond and glitter design, along with a built-in ring stand on the back. This can be used similar to a Popsocket or as a phone stand by itself. 360 degrees of protection Jonwelsy Magnetic Absorption Case $21 at Amazon We rely on our smartphones so much nowadays that it's a travesty when something happens to them. That won't be much of a concern with the Jonwelsy Magnetic Absorption Case, which offers 360 degrees of protection. There are pre-installed tempered glass pieces on the front and back, along with a metal bumper surrounding the device. Rich mahogany Kwmobile Wooden Case $10 at Amazon If you just have to keep a case on your phone but still want something unique, then you can't go wrong with the Kwmobile Wooden Case. This case features a single piece of wood along the back, stamped with a world map, along with a TPU bumper surrounding the edges and corners. Military tested UAG Plasma $40 at Amazon UAG is known for some of the best and rugged cases out there, and the Plasma is no different. The case meets the MIL-STD 810G standard for drop testing and shock absorption. Plus, it's still thin and light enough, so it won't add a lot of extra bulk while keeping your P40 Pro in pristine condition.

Get the best Huawei P40 Pro cases

Our obvious favorite case for the Huawei P40 Pro is the Spigen Rugged Armor. This case doesn't add a lot of bulk, sports a unique spiderweb design on the inside, and has Spigen's Air Cushion technology. All of this makes for a home-run pick for those who need a solid case without adding bulk.

Those who want a case that is more than just a piece of plastic will definitely want the Kalibri Leather Wallet. This leather wallet case features a card slot and pocket for your cash or some receipts. With the magnetic closure, your front flap is sure to stay closed until you're ready to use your P40 Pro again. Oh, and you can even prop your phone up and sit back for some entertainment without needing any other accessories.