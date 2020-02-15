Best Heavy Duty Cases for Galaxy S20 Plus Android Central 2020

Samsung has done a great job with the S20 line up, and we're expecting the S20+ to be a popular option. It's a massive phone with a 6.7-inch display that you're going to want to protect with the right case. If you want the most protection possible, we've rounded up the best heavy duty options for protecting the Galaxy S20+ in style.

Finding the right case for your lifestyle

Don't leave your Galaxy S20+ exposed and vulnerable to the scuffs and scratches of daily wear and tear — or worse. There are some great cases available that offer a nice balance between ruggedness and sleekness.

The SUPCASE UB Style Series is a prime example, offering a lightweight design that's rugged in all the right places. It keeps the S20+'s slim profile intact while protecting the display and camera module.

I'll also recommend the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series to anyone that needs a tough-as-nails case with an integrated kickstand.

For more great options, check out our collection of the best cases for the Galaxy S20+.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.