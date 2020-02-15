Best Heavy Duty Cases for Galaxy S20 Plus Android Central 2020
Samsung has done a great job with the S20 line up, and we're expecting the S20+ to be a popular option. It's a massive phone with a 6.7-inch display that you're going to want to protect with the right case. If you want the most protection possible, we've rounded up the best heavy duty options for protecting the Galaxy S20+ in style.
Sleek and stylish protector: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style SeriesStaff Pick
This stylish case combines a rugged bumper with a rigid and clear backplate that accents the phone without adding unnecessary bulk. It's thin and lightweight on your phone and just as easy on your wallet.
For rugged outdoorsmen: UAG Pathfinder Series
The UAG Pathfinder offers ideal protection for anyone who spend time exploring the outdoors. The slim design offers reinforced corners for added drop protection, and it's available in black, olive green, and camo styles.
Kick back and relax: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series
This case is as tough as Texas and designed to withstand drops from up to 21 feet high. The grippy edges and reinforced backplate are there to prevent drops and the integrated kickstand is perfect for enjoying streaming media.
Dual-layer protection: Spigen Tough Armor
Spigen's Tough Armor case combines a shock-absorbing TPU sleeve with a rigid shell to provide ample protection for the S20+. It's available in black and Gunmetal Gray.
Trusted brand: OtterBox Commuter Series
The OtterBox brand is one of the most recognized heavy duty case manufacturers, and the Commuter Series is a perfect pairing with the Galaxy S20. It offers dual-layered protection while maintaining a thin profile for your pocket.
Clearly a smart choice: Ringke Fusion X
The Ringke Fusion X offers the best value in a heavy duty case for the S20+. You get a beefy bumper that protects the corners and edges with a trendy transparent backplate that's available with a camo finish or crystal clear.
Finding the right case for your lifestyle
Don't leave your Galaxy S20+ exposed and vulnerable to the scuffs and scratches of daily wear and tear — or worse. There are some great cases available that offer a nice balance between ruggedness and sleekness.
The SUPCASE UB Style Series is a prime example, offering a lightweight design that's rugged in all the right places. It keeps the S20+'s slim profile intact while protecting the display and camera module.
I'll also recommend the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series to anyone that needs a tough-as-nails case with an integrated kickstand.
For more great options, check out our collection of the best cases for the Galaxy S20+.
