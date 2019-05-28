Whether you want an easy way to check the weather, control smart home devices, stream music, or any other multitude of things, Google Assistant speakers are the way to go. They come in many shapes, sizes, and prices, but no matter which one you buy, you get the same core experience. If you're in the market for your first Assistant device or need another for your growing collection, here's a list of our current favorites.

At the end of the day, our top recommendation has to go to the Google Home Mini. This is a speaker that looks great, actually doesn't sound half-bad, and comes in at a price just about anyone can afford. You'll often find the Home Mini being discounted beyond its already low cost, but even if you pay the full MSRP, it remains a great deal. We'd certainly recommend buying something a little more premium if you want better speaker quality, but for accessing the Assistant in as affordable of a way as possible, Home Mini takes the cake. Want even more features? Buy the Nest Hub

Stepping up to the Google Nest Hub, this is one of our absolute favorite Assistant-powered devices on the market. It's built well, has a gorgeous design, and a stunning display. All of your usual Assistant commands work great with the Nest Hub, but that screen really does add a whole other layer to the experience. Whether you want to watch YouTube videos or live TV, follow recipes, see your upcoming calendar appointments, or check in on your Nest security camera, there are so many things you can do with the Nest Hub that you just can't with screen-less speakers. The Sonos One is a really enticing option, too