Whether you want an easy way to check the weather, control smart home devices, stream music, or any other multitude of things, Google Assistant speakers are the way to go. They come in many shapes, sizes, and prices, but no matter which one you buy, you get the same core experience. If you're in the market for your first Assistant device or need another for your growing collection, here's a list of our current favorites.
Tiny powerhouse: Google Home MiniStaff pick
It may not be the best-sounding speaker on this list, but the Google Home Mini offers the best value proposition by a long shot. It's affordable, has a truly fantastic design, and honestly sounds better than you'd expect for a speaker of this size. Plus, it does all of the same Assistant commands as much more expensive options.
Works with everything: Sonos OneBest sound quality
The Sonos One finally has Google Assistant support after over a year of waiting, and boy or boy was it worth it. The Assistant works insanely well on the One, and even better, you can also choose to use Alexa on it and take advantage of AirPlay 2. Plus, it syncs wirelessly with other Sonos speakers for awesome home-filling sound.
Even more useful: Google Nest HubBest for smart home
There are a select few Assistant speakers out there that also have a display attached to them, and the Google Nest Hub is one of our favorites so far. With the display, you can see visual weather forecasts, follow step-by-step recipes, watch YouTube videos, and more in addition to all of your regular Assistant features. It's pretty great.
The OG: Google Home
The Google Home was the first Assistant speaker to hit the market, and all this time later, it's still a solid buy. Its design holds up as something special, especially with the swappable base at the bottom. It also sounds pretty good, features good touch controls, and comes in at a price that we think you'll really like.
Shower speaker: Mobvoi TicHome Mini
If the TicHome Mini looks like a wireless version of the Google Home Mini, that's because that's pretty much exactly what it is. This is a portable Bluetooth speaker that doesn't need to be plugged in, and thanks to its IPX6 splashproof rating, makes it the perfect speaker to listen to your music while in the shower. Also, that Teal color is gorgeous.
Assistant on the go: JBL Link 10
Portable Bluetooth speakers are great for pool parties, cookouts, and so much more. With the JBL Link 10, you get a wireless speaker with great sound, IPX7 waterproofing, and the full Google Assistant experience built right in. JBL promises up to five hours of playback per charge, it supports Chromecast, and is more affordable than ever.
Help in the kitchen: Lenovo Smart Display
With the Lenovo Smart Display, this is the Assistant speaker we'd recommend the most for use in the kitchen. Why? The display is great for following recipes, the speaker gets insanely loud and can be heard over just about anything, and the sturdy plastic design means it's easy to clean if it ends up getting dirty.
Max sound: Google Home Max
Hands-down, the Google Home Max is the most unnecessary pick on this list. It's big, bulky, and expensive, but if you have the cash to spare, it really is a lot of fun to use. The speaker quality is unlike anything else, you can pair two together for a stereo experience, and SmartSound adjusts playback settings based on the room the Max is in.
For your TV: Sonos Beam
Need a sound upgrade for your TV? Get the Sonos Beam. This compact soundbar kicks out jaw-dropping sound, plugs into your TV with just one HDMI cable, and now fully supports the Google Assistant. Just like the Sonos One, the Beam also works with Alexa, AirPlay 2, and other Sonos speakers if you have them in your home.
Our top overall pick is the Google Home Mini
At the end of the day, our top recommendation has to go to the Google Home Mini.
This is a speaker that looks great, actually doesn't sound half-bad, and comes in at a price just about anyone can afford. You'll often find the Home Mini being discounted beyond its already low cost, but even if you pay the full MSRP, it remains a great deal.
We'd certainly recommend buying something a little more premium if you want better speaker quality, but for accessing the Assistant in as affordable of a way as possible, Home Mini takes the cake.
Want even more features? Buy the Nest Hub
Stepping up to the Google Nest Hub, this is one of our absolute favorite Assistant-powered devices on the market. It's built well, has a gorgeous design, and a stunning display.
All of your usual Assistant commands work great with the Nest Hub, but that screen really does add a whole other layer to the experience. Whether you want to watch YouTube videos or live TV, follow recipes, see your upcoming calendar appointments, or check in on your Nest security camera, there are so many things you can do with the Nest Hub that you just can't with screen-less speakers.
The Sonos One is a really enticing option, too
Lastly, we also recommend giving the Sonos One a good look. $200 is a lot of money, but if there was ever a speaker that was worth paying more for, it's this one.
At its core, the Sonos One is all about providing a great experience for listening to music and podcasts. The sound that comes out of the One is seriously great, and when paired with other Sonos speakers through the excellent mobile app, things get even better.
As great as that is, however, our real love for the Sonos One has to do with how open the speaker is. You can use Google Assistant, but if that's not your thing, switch over to Amazon Alexa in just a few seconds. You can use the Sonos One as a Chromecast target, or if you have an iPhone, use AirPlay 2.
