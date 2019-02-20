The Galaxy S10+ has one of the largest displays Samsung has ever made — in fact, it's the same size as the Note 9, which means there is so much more to scratch up and mar. That's why a screen protector is a prudent investment to help extend the lifespan of your phone. These are the best screen protectors (so far!) for the Samsung Galaxy S10+.
Note: Plastic or "film" screen protectors should work just fine with the in-screen fingerprint sensor, but when it comes to tempered glass, only Whitestone's Dome Glass is certified to work with it. All other tempered glass screen protectors are a gamble for now.
Certified to work
Whitestone Dome Glass tempered glass screen protector
Dome Glass is the premium option when it comes to screen protectors, since it's not cheap by any means. That being said, the tempered glass protects your S10+'s screen from scratches, and if you got the protectors a little too late and have minor scuffs or scratches in your screen, Whitestone claims that Dome Glass can fill those minor cracks.
Fingerprint-free
Qoosea film screen protector 3-pack
Qoosea's plastic screen protector has an oleophobic coating, which means it helps to repel fingerprints, keeping your screen clean and clear. The plastic protector should work with the in-screen fingerprint sensor, and it comes with a lifetime warranty in case of any defects. There's a cutout for the front cameras, and
Curved and clear
Olixar PET screen protector
Olixar's curved PET plastic protector covers nearly all of your Galaxy S10+'s screen, and the curve helps stave off any lifting around the edges. This protector should work with the in-screen fingerprint sensor, and Olixar claims it's scratch-proof, so you shouldn't see any scuffs, even on the protector itself.
There are still plenty more screen protectors to come, but for now, these are your best options. If you want the true durability and protection of tempered glass, then you'll have to shell out for the Whitestone Dome Glass — at least until other brands certify that they work with the in-screen fingerprint sensor.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.