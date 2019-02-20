Repeat after me, my friends: No matter your taste, your phone needs a case. You just dropped a thousand dollars on a Samsung Galaxy S10+, and carrying it around without a case is just begging for Murphy's Law to come pay that phone a visit. We've got thin cases, clear cases, fun cases, butch cases, and even more. There's something here for everyone, but please, don't leave this article without getting your new phone some protection!

Maybe I'm biased as a Texan, but the ArmadilloTek Urban Ranger looks too ruggedly handsome to pass up — especially at that price — but if you're looking for something a little more refined, the Snakehide Vintage Leather is quite fetching, especially in Plum! If you're feeling really adventurous, though, grab the case that makes me giggle, and GO GLITTER.

