Repeat after me, my friends: No matter your taste, your phone needs a case. You just dropped a thousand dollars on a Samsung Galaxy S10+, and carrying it around without a case is just begging for Murphy's Law to come pay that phone a visit. We've got thin cases, clear cases, fun cases, butch cases, and even more. There's something here for everyone, but please, don't leave this article without getting your new phone some protection!
New look on a classic winner
Spigen Neo Hybrid
We've given this case series awards more than once in the last year, but this time around, the Neo Hybrid is getting even more attention because it's gotten a refresh and features a new rear texture. Gone is the Herringbone and in its place is a new pattern that Spigen promises is grippier than ever.
Hard-candy color pop
anccer Ultra Thin Fit
These thin, hard-shell cases may not give your S10+ much in the way of drop protection, but it does come in 5 colors and two finish styles — Smooth and Gravel — to give that glass back some extra scratch protection and grip.
Big phone, thin case
Totallee Ultra Thin
The S10+ is a lot of phone to handle, so I can "totallee" understand wanting a case that doesn't add any more bulk to the party. Totallee's Ultra Thin case is the case for people who hate cases, thin as can be with grip and grace.
BRING ON THE GLITTER
Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter
Yeah, Spigen makes a boring non-glitter Liquid Crystal, but the S10+ is a big, shiny phone and it deserves, a thin, shiny case! I absolutely adore the Liquid Crystal Glitter I have on my S9+ because it lets the Galaxy's rich color shine through while obscuring small scratches and IMEI info.
Clear and cheap
Vinve Soft TPU Clear
Want a clear case that protects your ports and that glass back without hiding an inch of the S10+'s beauty? Vinve's clear case is hard to beat with its low price and thin, understated look.
Hard as crystal
Ringke Fusion X
These crystal clear cases from Ringke feature clear, hard-shell backs, rugged bumpers in three colors — Black, Royal Purple, and Space Blue — and a robust lip around that big camera module on the back of the phone to keep your sensors safe.
Colored carbon cover
Vinve Carbon Fiber
Vinve's carbon fiber cases have been dependable for many phones — popular and obscure alike — over the last year, and they're back for the S10+ with four color options: Black, Navy Blue, a pweter-ish Grey, and this hot-rod Red.
Textile protection
Ringke Onyx
This case's textured elements are more pleasantly textile than carbon fiber, and they extend further around the edges of the phone. Ringke is only offering the Onyx in Black at the moment, but some colored variants should be along before long.
Ranger rugged
ArmadilloTek Urban Ranger
ArmadilloTek's cases are all as rugged and tough to kill as its namesake animal, but the Texan casemaker is bringing a rugged case with a rock-bottom price exclusive to the S10+ with the Urban Ranger, a single-layer TPU case with grit, grip, and 5 fetching color options.
'Don't mess with Texas' tough
ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series
ArmadilloTek's original multi-layer case checks all the boxes: dust flaps to keep grime out of the ports, built-in kickstand, wireless charging compatible, MIL-STD drop tested, Texas-born and a portion of each case's profits goes to UNICEF.
Fashionable fabric
Incipio Esquire Holden
Incipio's new Esquire series has a fabulous fabric-backed case that looks as durable and it does dashing, and while the fabric doesn't cover the sides like the Google Pixel line's cases, do, that also means there's fewer corners and seams to start fraying.
High class carry-all
Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet
This UK brand makes a dapper case indeed, available in six suave shades of European nubuck leather that match each of the S10+'s colors and then some. With three card slots and a cash pocket, this case does it all!
Slot it in
Torubia Hard CS Cover
Want a wallet case that won't empty your wallet to acquire? Torubia's hard-shell card slot case is affordable, durable, and available in six colors including this fetching Army Green, a candy-app Red.
Corner protection
Torubia Slim Hybrid
This hybrid case has robust corner bumpers to help you against the dreaded corner-drop shattering, and with fun colors like Rose Gold, Dark Blue, and a shiny Golden, this case can guard your S10+ in style without costing a king's ransom.
Ruggedly handsome
Spigen Rugged Armor
This TPU case is another of our go-to favorite case series, with Carbon Fiber accents, a thin profile, and a slim price to get your case protected ASAP. There may be prettier cases out there, but it's hard to argue with the Rugged Armor's high quality craftsmanship.
Maybe I'm biased as a Texan, but the ArmadilloTek Urban Ranger looks too ruggedly handsome to pass up — especially at that price — but if you're looking for something a little more refined, the Snakehide Vintage Leather is quite fetching, especially in Plum! If you're feeling really adventurous, though, grab the case that makes me giggle, and GO GLITTER.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.