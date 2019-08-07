Best Galaxy Note 10 Screen Protectors Android Central 2019

If you're as excited for the Galaxy Note 10 as we are you might be considering putting down a pre-order. That means you'll be among the first to take in that brilliant 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display for all that it's worth. However, if you want to keep your Note 10 looking Day One gorgeous, you'll surely need a screen protector to avoid any distracting micro-abrasions from spoiling your new phone. While there will be more products added to this list, these are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy Note 10 so far.

Don't let some scratches ruin your phone

Nothing is more frustrating or distracting than that first scuff or scratch on a brand new phone. No matter how careful you are with your phone, some little thing in your pocket or surface you put your phone down on will leave little scratches that might be barely noticable by most people but will stick out like a sore thumb every time you look at your phone. Fortunately, all that can be prevented by snagging a screen protector and slapping it onto your phone as soon as you take it out of the box.

Our top recommendation for a day one screen protector is from TyZHL Tempered Glass Screen Protector. It's the best deal available on the best style of screen protector, and comes with all the cleaning supplies needed to ensure a clean installation once you've unboxed your Note 10.

For those looking for flexible film screen protectors, we'd recommend the three-pack from IVSO in part because of the great value but also because you just might have an easier time with a film screen protector on a bigger phone like the Note 10. You get a bit more leeway to find the perfect fit and the film can wrap right around the edge of the display or be pinned in place by a case.

