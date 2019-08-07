Best Galaxy Note 10 Screen Protectors Android Central 2019
If you're as excited for the Galaxy Note 10 as we are you might be considering putting down a pre-order. That means you'll be among the first to take in that brilliant 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display for all that it's worth. However, if you want to keep your Note 10 looking Day One gorgeous, you'll surely need a screen protector to avoid any distracting micro-abrasions from spoiling your new phone. While there will be more products added to this list, these are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy Note 10 so far.
- Trusted tempered glass: Whitestone Dome Glass (2-pack)
- Tempered glass for less: TyZHL Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- A multi-pack of film: IVSO TPU Screen Protector (3-pack)
- Bordered in black: VitaVela Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Ultra thin film protection: Starred TPU Film Screen Protector (2-pack)
- A more premium option: Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Trusted tempered glass: Whitestone Dome Glass (2-pack)Best protection
The Whitestone Dome Glass is a premium option for protecting the display of your Note 10. This two-pack kit includes a phone holder that ensures a perfect installation and acts as a guide for the UV light that cures the screen protector to the display. These screen protectors offer full coverage for the whole display and won't pop loose over time.
Tempered glass for less: TyZHL Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorStaff favorite
Tempered glass is your best bet for protecting your Note 10 against drops and serious scuffs. While we wait for more premium accessory makers to put out their offerings, we'll recommend this affordable tempered glass slab. The kit includes everything you need for a clean installation and will let you use your phone without worrying about scratches.
A multi-pack of film: IVSO TPU Screen Protector (3-pack)
For heavy users who put their phones through hell and back, film screen protectors are great for taking the daily wear and tear of busy pockets and other situations where rubbing can cause scuffs and micro-abrasions. IVSO offers three TPU film screen protectors that are case friendly and will do a better job adhering to the curved edges of the Note 10 display.
Bordered in black: VitaVela Tempered Glass Screen Protector
It can be tricky to line up a screeen protector on a big phone like the Note 10. VitaVela tries to make it easy with a black border around the curved edge of the protector, which is also where the adhesive glue is applied. This screen protector is designed to line up perfectly with the Note 10's screen, but isn't compatible with all cases.
Ultra thin film protection: Starred TPU Film Screen Protector (2-pack)
This two-pack of ultra-thin TPU film screen protectors includes a cutout around the selfie camera that will help with lining up a perfect installation. Each screen protector protects well against fingerprint smudges thanks to the oleophobic coating and is designed to be compatible with most cases.
A more premium option: Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Olixar has its tempered glass screen protector up for pre-order on its website. It offers a shatterproof tempered glass slab with curved edges and an oleophobic coating to protect against fingerprint smudges. Pretty standard stuff, really, but if you've trusted Olixar in the past that might be enough to justify spending a bit more for their Note 10 accessories.
Don't let some scratches ruin your phone
Nothing is more frustrating or distracting than that first scuff or scratch on a brand new phone. No matter how careful you are with your phone, some little thing in your pocket or surface you put your phone down on will leave little scratches that might be barely noticable by most people but will stick out like a sore thumb every time you look at your phone. Fortunately, all that can be prevented by snagging a screen protector and slapping it onto your phone as soon as you take it out of the box.
Our top recommendation for a day one screen protector is from TyZHL Tempered Glass Screen Protector. It's the best deal available on the best style of screen protector, and comes with all the cleaning supplies needed to ensure a clean installation once you've unboxed your Note 10.
For those looking for flexible film screen protectors, we'd recommend the three-pack from IVSO in part because of the great value but also because you just might have an easier time with a film screen protector on a bigger phone like the Note 10. You get a bit more leeway to find the perfect fit and the film can wrap right around the edge of the display or be pinned in place by a case.
