Looking into a 4K TV to use with your Chromecast or Chromecast Ultra can be confusing. There are tons of options out there, each with their own little quirks. There are fantastic TVs at the high end of the market, but those cost thousands of dollars. If you don't have that much room in your budget, don't sweat it: there are many cheaper TVs out there that can deliver a satisfying picture.
Clearly Smart
LG UK6300PUE w/ AI ThinQ
LG remains one of the main providers of quality panels at every level of the TV industry and the UK6300PUE is no different. LG's claim to fame is its custom tone mapping technology that analyzes each scene to deliver the most accurate picture possible. It's a really competent 4K HDR TV that makes use of LG's excellent webOS-based TV platform. The latest version of this platform includes AI ThinQ, giving you access to Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.
Tremendous Value
TCL R617
TCL has become one of the most respected brands in the TV industry as of late, thanks to its excellent budget-friendly TVs with features that are normally only found on sets that cost hundreds of dollars more. 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and a great Roku Smart TV user interface — those are all the things you get in this 55-inch model without having to break the bank.
The Juggernaut
Samsung NU7100
Samsung continues to attack the mid-range market with great TVs. The NU7100 series decidedly keys in on essential technologies like HDR 10+ with scene-by-scene optimization, a high dynamic range, wide color gamut, and a high response rate for the clearest image. Its Smart TV interface is also one of the best in the business, and it works especially well for folks with Samsung smartphones.
Budget Cinema
Vizio P-Series
The Vizio P-Series is interesting in that these TVs have Chromecast built-in, so you wouldn't even need to buy a Chromecast if you didn't want to. It also has great features like local dimming and Dolby Vision, giving you the perfect panel to watch all your favorite movies and play your favorite games on.
Just Enough
TCL S405
If you're in need of a super cheap TV that can get the job done, look no further than the TCL S405. The 55-inch model can regularly be found under $400, and it'll give you a 4K HDR panel that, while not loaded with picture-enhancing features, can hold its own for your upgraded content needs.
Straight Fire
Toshiba Fire TV
Toshiba has one of the better value 4K HDR TVs on the market in its Fire TV. It uses Amazon's Fire OS platform for apps and games, which means Alexa is there to help you find the content you need using nothing but your voice.
And there you have it. Don't forget that the prices listed here reflect the MSRP. In some cases, you'll find quality TVs for far cheaper than they were originally sold for, whether due to being obsolete or from general market effects. We feel we've compiled a list of quality TVs, and it only scratches the surface of what's on offer. We especially like LG's new ThinQ TVs with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, an excellent webOS-based user experience, and top-class panels. The LG UK6300PUE has all that and more, and it won't cost you a mortgage and a half to get it. We should mention that, technically, any TV with an HDMI port can work great for Chromecast, so if our recommendations here don't fit your needs then be sure to shop around for something more your style.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.