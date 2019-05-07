Google's Pixel 3a XL is here — a more affordable version of the excellent Pixel 3 XL that launched last October. The Pixel 3a XL's plastic design isn't nearly as fragile as the regular Pixel 3 XL's glass one, but picking up a case for it is still a swell idea. If you need some helping finding one you like, here's a roundup of our favorites.

These are the best...for now

If I had to choose a case for myself, I'd have to go with the Anccer Colorful Series. As someone who's never been a big fan of bulky cases, I love how Anccer manages to provide reliable protection for day-to-day use in such a slim profile. Plus, those stunning colors look fantastic.

Another great pick is the Vinve Carbon Fiber TPU; it offers a bit more coverage and a catchy design while still keeping a pretty slim profile. And, if you're all about that clear case life, the IDEA Line Slim Fit TPU Cover is a neat hybrid that really stands out from the crowd.

With that said, the Pixel 3a XL is brand new. In other words, we expect more and more cases to be released for it very soon. Be sure to keep checking back every now and then as we update this with new options as they come out!

