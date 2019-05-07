Google's Pixel 3a XL is here — a more affordable version of the excellent Pixel 3 XL that launched last October. The Pixel 3a XL's plastic design isn't nearly as fragile as the regular Pixel 3 XL's glass one, but picking up a case for it is still a swell idea. If you need some helping finding one you like, here's a roundup of our favorites.
- Thin, colorful, cheap: Anccer Colorful Series
- Jack of all trades: Spigen Slim Armor Crystal
- Safety and clarity: IDEA LINE Slim Fit TPU Cover
- Can't go wrong: Yiakengs Soft TPU
- Flowery beauty: Osophter Flower Case
- Always great: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Cheapest on the list: Vinve Carbon Fiber TPU
- Clearly great: TopACE Silicone Cover
Thin, colorful, cheap: Anccer Colorful SeriesStaff pick
Give your Pixel 3a XL some basic protection without compromising its design with the Anccer Colorful Series. This case features an ultra-thin 0.3mm design, comes in six gorgeous colors, and offers safety against daily wear and tear.
Jack of all trades: Spigen Slim Armor Crystal
This case from Spigen does just about everything you can imagine. It's a clear case that shows off the Pixel 3a XL's beauty, and thanks to its dual-layer structure, offers seriously impressive protection against drops of all kind. Plus, there's a kickstand on the back for impromptu movie watching.
Safety and clarity: IDEA LINE Slim Fit TPU Cover
With this case from IDEA LINE, you get the best of both worlds of a clear and rugged case in one. The back allows you to showcase your Pixel 3a XL for the world to see, and along with this, a rugged frame surrounding the phone offers added grip and shock absorption.
Can't go wrong: Yiakengs Soft TPU
Available in five colors, Yiakengs' case is one you just can't go wrong with. The soft yet grippy TPU material goes on the Pixel 3a XL with ease and offers ample protection without too much unwanted bulk. For the price, what's not to like?
Flowery beauty: Osophter Flower Case
Want to make sure your Pixel 3a XL really stands out? This case is available in two unique flowery patterns and adds a lot to the phone's somewhat generic design. Along with the good looks, it's also shock absorbent and has raised edges over the phone's screen.
Always great: Spigen Liquid Crystal
The Liquid Crystal from Spigen is one of the most popular clear cases for almost every major phone that comes out. Why? It's built incredibly well, has a very slim profile, and offers ample protection for your device. It's not super flashy or over the top, but it sure does get the job done.
Cheapest on the list: Vinve Carbon Fiber TPU
Another good case for the Pixel 3a XL comes by way of Vinve. Its design is tried and true, the high-quality TPU being used is among the best you'll find in this price range, and it adds some really nice grip without showing any fingerprints.
Clearly great: TopACE Silicone Cover
Sometimes, all you want is a generic clear case. For those times, the TopACE Silicone Cover for the Pixel 3a XL fits the bill. With a precise fit, thin + light design, and easy installation, this is one of those cases everyone should have in their portfolio.
These are the best...for now
If I had to choose a case for myself, I'd have to go with the Anccer Colorful Series. As someone who's never been a big fan of bulky cases, I love how Anccer manages to provide reliable protection for day-to-day use in such a slim profile. Plus, those stunning colors look fantastic.
Another great pick is the Vinve Carbon Fiber TPU; it offers a bit more coverage and a catchy design while still keeping a pretty slim profile. And, if you're all about that clear case life, the IDEA Line Slim Fit TPU Cover is a neat hybrid that really stands out from the crowd.
With that said, the Pixel 3a XL is brand new. In other words, we expect more and more cases to be released for it very soon. Be sure to keep checking back every now and then as we update this with new options as they come out!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.