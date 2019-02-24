The Moto G7 has turned a lot of heads with its low price point and decent specs. However, we all need to find various ways to keep these devices protected, and that's where cases come into play. These are some of the best cases around for your brand new Moto G7.
Premium Feel
Cimo Slim Matte Moto G7 CaseStaff Favorite
The Slim TPU case from Cimo is a definite front-runner for best cases due to its raised bezels, tactile buttons, and matte look and feel. This case will make sure your new Moto G7 stays protected, while looking good and not slipping out of your hands.
Kick Stand
Olixar Protective Tough Case
The Olixar Protective Case does not only do wonders to keep your new phone protected, but has a bonus. The included kickstand allows for you to prop up the Moto G7 so you can enjoy some YouTube or Netflix on your lunch break.
Protective Flowers
Ueokeird Slim Schockproof Floral Case
This one's for those who like floral designs on their cases, but want to keep the Moto G7 protected against drops. This shockproof case from Ueokeird has a weird name but offers a unique design, along with a raised lip to keep your screen free from scratches.
Classic Leather
Yogurt Leather Wallet Case
If you want your case to do more than protect your new Moto G7, then the Yogurt Leather Case is for you. Coming in four different colors, the Yogurt case gives you easy access to all of your ports, along with three card slots on the inside for your ID and anything else that you need to carry.
More Grip
Huness Case Cover
This protective case from Huness aims to offer more grip, while sporting a TPU rubberized inner case, and hard exterior shell. What makes this even better is that if you are unsatisfied with the case, Huness gives Moto G7 owners a 1-month warranty so you can get it exchanged with ease.
Glitters and Sparkles
Casekey 2-in-1 Glitter Flip Wallet
For some, the standard leather wallet case will be just fine, but may not have enough "flash" or "pizazz." The Casekey Glitter Flip Wallet solves that problem with its glitter, flash, and usefulness. The case allows for you to store up to 4 different cards, includes a pocket for cash, and a kickstand built in.
These are some of the best cases that you can find for the new Moto G7, with some offering uber-protection, and others just plainly looking good. But if you want the best of both worlds, you really can't go wrong with the Cimo Slim, which makes sure your Moto G7 looks good even when covered up.
