Announced alongside the Moto G7, the G7 Power is bit beefier than its brethren thanks to its 5,000mAh battery, which should last for days. Considering this is the priciest phone of the G7 family, you'll want to make sure it's protected, and we have you covered with the following case options.

The Moto G7 Power is a truly impressive budget device, thanks to its decent spec-sheet and huge 5,000mAh battery. To go with this device, it would only make sense to go with an equally impressive case, such as the Futanwei Silicone Bumper, but all of these cases are great options to go with the new G7 Power.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.