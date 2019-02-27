Announced alongside the Moto G7, the G7 Power is bit beefier than its brethren thanks to its 5,000mAh battery, which should last for days. Considering this is the priciest phone of the G7 family, you'll want to make sure it's protected, and we have you covered with the following case options.
Heavy duty
Futanwei Soft Silicone Bumper
This case from Futanwei reminds us of the old Magpul cases that everyone used to use. The welcoming design, along with the raised edges, TPU shell, and the low price tag all make for one of the best options for the G7 Power.
Frosted protection
Thinkart Frosted Shield
The Thinkart Frosted Shield case aims to keep your Moto G7 Power properly protected while looking luxurious in the process. The case sports a "four-corner airbag design" ensuring that your device will be protected against unexpected drops and against breaking your wallet with its low price point.
Thin and clear
LK Ultra Thin Clear Case
You want to show off that new fancy phone you just picked up, right? Look no further than the LK Ultra Thin. The thin TPU shows off your new G7 Power in its full glory, while still sporting a thin profile and protecting your new phone from scuffs, scrapes, and slippery drops.
Magnetic wallet
SLEO Wallet Folio Case
Sometimes a functional case is better than one that just looks good, but SLEO takes this a step further with its wallet folio case, which is both good-looking and functional. There are three card slots, along with a pocket for your cash and a magnetic clasp to keep your phone secure and covered.
Matte everything
LK Matte Silicone Case
If you like matte black, the LK Matte Silicone case will give you just that while offering an "ultra-slim" design that will add very minimal bulk. This flexible TPU case will make sure that your phone is protected, along with button coverings that are "specially designed for a more natural feel".
Dual layer
C&U UCC Heavy Duty Bumper Case
The C&U Dual Layer Hybrid Bumper case is a great option for those who don't mind the bulk of a heftier case. This sports a raised 2mm lip to ensure that your screen won't get scratched, along with a soft silicone inner case, and a hard plaster outer case for shock absorption.
The Moto G7 Power is a truly impressive budget device, thanks to its decent spec-sheet and huge 5,000mAh battery. To go with this device, it would only make sense to go with an equally impressive case, such as the Futanwei Silicone Bumper, but all of these cases are great options to go with the new G7 Power.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.