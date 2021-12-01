Best Cases for Moto E5 Play in 2022

It may be super cheap, but your Moto E5 Play deserves just as much protection as phones that cost a small fortune. We've highlighted just a handful of the many cases you can find for your beloved phone. The selection is varied to account for different tastes and needs, so there's bound to be something here that catches your eye.

Trusted Brand

Incipio NGP Case

With phones like the E5 Play, it can be hard to find a case from a trusted brand. Thankfully, Incipio has a minimalistic case that will protect your phone.

Wallet Warrior

OTOONE Wallet Case

A wallet case makes it, so you have one less thing to carry with you daily. With three card slots and a design that lets you use the case as a kickstand.

Honey Pot

Venoro Dual-Layer Case

Venoro's Cruise Case uses contrasting colors to make your Moto E5 Play stand out. There's also a nice honeycomb texture on the back for anti-slip.

Busy Bee

NageBee Cowhide Leather Case

It's not real leather, but NageBee's Cowhide Leather case gives you that premium look without paying for it. It also covers the power port and buttons.

Stand Up

Yiakeng Shockproof Cover

Yiakeng's Kickstand case makes it possible to rest your phone, and also turns heads with its bold tire-inspired design. You can grab one in six fun colors.

Hard Shell

Poetic Rugged Case

With a full suite of port covers and a built-in screen protector, Poetic's rugged case offers as much protection as you're going to find in one package.

Professional Grade

Zizo Bolt

The Zizo Bolt for the E5 Play offers a full course of protection thanks to its marriage of TPU and polycarbonate, along with included screen protector.

Trusted protection

Low-profile protection

The Otterbox Prefix is a great way to keep your E5 Play protected while keeping a low-profile and a unique edge to keep it from slipping out of your hand.

Find the best case to keep your investment safe

Found something you like? If you're having trouble deciding, we'd recommend the Incipio NGP case for your Moto E5 Play. It's a solid case that has the backing of a well-established brand behind it. It's not just the name that we like — it's the company's one-year warranty just in case it can't stand the test of time.

It's one thing for a case to be rugged and durable, but it's another thing entirely for a case to also be versatile. That's where the OTOONE Leather Wallet Cover comes into play with its ability to hold your ID and a couple of credit cards. Meanwhile, it looks great and will be the perfect addition to your night on the town.

