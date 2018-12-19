LG's X Charge is a big phone with a big battery, and it needs a big case to protect it. There are a lot of good options out there and we're here to help you find them. Here are the best cases for the LG X Charge.
Tight Grip
Speck CandyShell
Speck's CandyShell case has a riveting design. Those lines you see on the back are raised, rubberized ridges to help you get a better grip. The soft interior combines with the hard outer shell to protect your phone if you still manage to drop it.
Double Duty
J&D Heavy Duty Case
It's tough on the outside and has a soft spot on the inside. This bumper case will absorb shocks from unexpected falls, and also provides tactile covers for the power and volume buttons.
Hold Your Cards
VIKKLY Wallet Case
Most wallet cases hold up to 3 cards. This one holds up to 5, as well as your phone and a little cash on the side.
Military Protection
Zizo Static Series
This rugged case doesn't just look the part. It offers military-grade protection, and the kickstand on the back is mighty convenient.
No Nonsense
TJS Slim Hybrid Case
This multi-layer case offers up just enough protection without making the phone bulky beyond usefulness. Plus, you get a nice tempered glass screen protector to go along with it.
Stylin' & Profilin'
Zizo Nebula Wallet Series
This is a different type of wallet case. It's not folio style, so your cards go on the back, and an attached money pouch covers it ever so minimally. It's probably not the best case for carrying your valuable plastic around, but it sure looks good.
Your LG X Charge deserves a nice suit of armor, and these cases are all up to that task. Speck's CandyShell case is expensive, but it's from a brand you probably already know and should last you for years to come. If you want something easier on the wallet, it's hard to do better than the TJS Slim Hybrid Case. Take your pick and go forward in your daily travels without worrying about your phone slamming against the pavement again.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.