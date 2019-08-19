Best Cases for the LG Stylo 4 Android Central 2019
The LG Stylo 4 may be your new phone and if that's the case, you don't want to ruin that new-phone look with a drop. There are plenty of great cases for the LG Stylo 4 from reputable brands like Spigen, and many won't cost you too much. Among all the cases out there though, these are our favorites.
- Rugged beauty: Spigen Rugged Armor Case
- Trusted protection: OtterBox Commuter Series Case
- Military-grade: TUDIA Merge Dual Layer Case
- Clean and clear: SKYLMW Clear Case
- All-in-one: LK Luxury Leather Wallet Flip Case
- Slim down: Aeska Ultra Slim Thin Case
- All you need: IDEA LINE Heavy Duty Case
- Shining, shimmering, splendid: LeYi Glitter Case
Rugged beauty: Spigen Rugged Armor CaseStaff pick
Spigen is one of the most reputable case-makers out there, so you know you're getting a good product. This case will protect your phone in the event of a fall, and there's just enough lip on the front to keep it raised off of flat surfaces. You get easy access to the ports and fingerprint sensor, and the volume and power buttons are still easy to click.
Trusted protection: OtterBox Commuter Series Case
OtterBox is one of those companies you know you can trust when it comes to keep your phone protected. The Commuter Series is one of the most popular options from the company, and the Commuter for the LG Stylo 4 is a fantastic pick. There are two pieces that help keep your phone protected while also preventing dust and debris from wreaking havoc.
Military-grade: TUDIA Merge Dual Layer Case
TUDIA's Merge lineup of cases is fantastic for protection, coming with the MIL-STD-810-G drop test certification. This is thanks to the dual-layered build with a hard, polycarbonate outershell and a softer TPU inner shell. Plus, you don't have to worry about the case overlapping with any of the buttons or cutouts on your LG Stylo 4.
Clean and clear: SKYLMW Clear Case
The Stylo 4 is only available in black, but that doesn't mean you should cover up that shiny back. This clear case offers plenty of protection, but you can still see your phone inside. The case comes in three different layers and you get a generous cutout for the fingerprint sensor and rear camera, plenty of room to plug in your charger or headphones, and the buttons are still easy to press.
All-in-one: LK Luxury Leather Wallet Flip Case
A great way to save space in your pockets is to consolidate your cards, IDs, and phone together into a wallet case. This one is made from either black, purple, or rose gold leather, so you can get the color that best matches your style. There are slots for three cards or IDs, a small pocket for paper currency, and you can use the case to prop the phone up for your favorite YouTube videos.
Slim down: Aeska Ultra Slim Thin Case
The Stylo 4 is already a big phone, and any case is going to make it that much bigger in your pocket. A thin case is great for adding a bit of grip without a lot of added bulk. This case from Aeska comes in black, clear, translucent pink, translucent purple, translucent mint, and translucent black, and you have clear access to all your buttons and ports.
All you need: IDEA LINE Heavy Duty Case
In addition to its own rugged design, this case includes a tempered glass screen protector to keep the display looking as pristine as the back. The case itself comes in black, blue, and red, and has a two-piece design for maximum shock absorption.
Shining, shimmering, splendid: LeYi Glitter Case
If you want a bit of bling on your phone, a glitter case is for you. This one comes in purple, mint, and rose gold, so you can get one that best matches your style. It also includes a tempered glass screen protector to keep the front side looking pretty, and the case comes in two pieces to better absorb shock.
Pick the best case for your lifestyle
These are the go-to cases for your LG Stylo 4, and all of them would do a great job of protecting your phone. My personal favorite is still the Spigen Rugged Armor due to how reputable the brand is, but each one of these would do a great job of protecting your phone in style.
If you need a little bit more protection for your Stylo 4, you really can't go wrong with the OtterBox Commuter Series Case. This offering includes a dual-layer setup with a soft TPU inner shell and a hard polycarbonate outer shell for the maximum protection needed.
