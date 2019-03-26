The Huawei P30 Pro is a beautiful handset that pushes the boundaries of design, camera technology, and more. It's shaping up to be one of 2019's hottest phones, but with a slippery glass back that's prone to scratches and cracks, you'll want to slap on a case to ensure no harm befalls it.

If you only have the budget for one case, we recommend picking up the Spigen Neo Hybrid. This has long been one of our favorite cases for just about every smartphone, thanks to its great design, generous protection, and great price.

