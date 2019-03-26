The Huawei P30 Pro is a beautiful handset that pushes the boundaries of design, camera technology, and more. It's shaping up to be one of 2019's hottest phones, but with a slippery glass back that's prone to scratches and cracks, you'll want to slap on a case to ensure no harm befalls it.
The obvious choice
Spigen Neo HybridStaff pick
Spigen's Neo Hybrid series is consistently one of our favorite case options for each new phone release, and with the P30 Pro, that hasn't changed. The Neo Hybrid delivers a winning combination of protection and style in a slim form factor that won't break the bank. What's not to love?
Serious value
Spigen Rugged Armor
Another great case from Spigen that we highly recommend is the Rugged Armor. While its design isn't as flashy as the Neo Hybrid, the Rugged Armor does the basics really well at a price you'll love. The TPU design offers great protection, the button covers are very tactile, and Spigen's Air Cusuion Technology keeps the phone safe from even the nastiest of drops.
Clearly great
Vinve Crystal Clear
Want to let the good looks of your P30 Pro shine through? You'll want to get a clear case — specifically the Crystal Clear from Vinve. This case features a durable polycarbonate back cover that's been fused together with flexible bumpers to provide ample protection without bulking up your phone.
For case haters
Anccer Colorful Series
If you aren't a fan of big, bulky cases but still want to protect your P30 Pro from daily wear-and-tear, you'll want to check out the Anccer Colorful Series. These cases are super thin, come in a variety of striking colors, and even add extra grip thanks to a unique gravel pattern that's featured on some of them.
Faux leather
Olixar Leather Style
Leather cases look great, but they also tend to cost a lot. If you want the style of leather without paying the premium, check out this Olixar case. The faux leather looks and feels great without being the real deal, and along with that, you also get solid protection from drops and falls. Plus, Olixar includes a 2-year warranty!
Heavy duty
Futanwei Dual Layer
Do you drop your phone a lot? Like, a lot? If so, you'll want to pick up Futanwei's case. It's available in a multitude of colors and features a dual-layer design that aims to keep the P30 Pro safe from just about anything. On top of that, it just looks really cool.
If you only have the budget for one case, we recommend picking up the Spigen Neo Hybrid. This has long been one of our favorite cases for just about every smartphone, thanks to its great design, generous protection, and great price.
