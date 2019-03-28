Major League Baseball's 2019 season is spinning up, and fans all over couldn't be more excited. There will be plenty of games for sports fans to check out considering MLB has a million games on its schedule, so don't feel pressured to catch every little bit of action. If you're one of those die-hard fans and need to see every game, however, you'll probably want to watch them on your Android phone or tablet. That's not a problem, so long as you're willing to pay a bit. Get MLB.TV

The absolute best way to keep up is with a subscription to MLB.TV. It's pretty costly, but you get access to all out-of-market broadcasts for one flat fee. There are actually a couple of routes to go: All Teams: Pay $25 monthly or $120 annually to catch all 2019 out-of-market regular season and Spring Training games live or on-demand.

Pay $25 monthly or $120 annually to catch all 2019 out-of-market regular season and Spring Training games live or on-demand. Single Team: Pay $92 annually to watch all 2019 out-of-market games for your favorite team. Feeds are offered in HD, you can pick which version of the broadcast that you want (home or away), and you can enjoy it on almost any device you have. Plus, you can enjoy audio-only access if you're unable to take it all in visually. See at MLB T-Mobile customers actually have it pretty good in this regard, because the company has renewed its offering of free MLB.TV access for all customers. You can sign up right now through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, as well as at the accompanying website. Stream using live TV services