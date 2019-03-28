Major League Baseball's 2019 season is spinning up, and fans all over couldn't be more excited. There will be plenty of games for sports fans to check out considering MLB has a million games on its schedule, so don't feel pressured to catch every little bit of action.
If you're one of those die-hard fans and need to see every game, however, you'll probably want to watch them on your Android phone or tablet. That's not a problem, so long as you're willing to pay a bit.
Get MLB.TV
The absolute best way to keep up is with a subscription to MLB.TV. It's pretty costly, but you get access to all out-of-market broadcasts for one flat fee. There are actually a couple of routes to go:
- All Teams: Pay $25 monthly or $120 annually to catch all 2019 out-of-market regular season and Spring Training games live or on-demand.
- Single Team: Pay $92 annually to watch all 2019 out-of-market games for your favorite team.
Feeds are offered in HD, you can pick which version of the broadcast that you want (home or away), and you can enjoy it on almost any device you have. Plus, you can enjoy audio-only access if you're unable to take it all in visually.
T-Mobile customers actually have it pretty good in this regard, because the company has renewed its offering of free MLB.TV access for all customers. You can sign up right now through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, as well as at the accompanying website.
Stream using live TV services
Another route to consider is signing up for an internet TV service that offers access to the network channels showing games in your area. It's not quite as flexible as MLB.TV in terms of which games you can watch, and the economics look bad on paper up against MLB's standalone offering, but an added bonus is that you get access to tons more content to enjoy. Be sure to explore these services if this sounds like a route you wouldn't mind taking (and hit up CordCutters for more coverage on all this fancy IPTV stuff).
Don't forget that you may already have access to streaming services if you have a cable or satellite subscription. Check with your provider to see which packages are available to you.
More: The CordCutters guide to streaming services
Check out highlights and news
Busy and can't check out a full game? You can always use your favorite sports apps to follow along. MLB's At Bat is pretty killer at that on its own, but you also have apps like ESPN and TheScore for quick highlights, news updates, and extended coverage on your favorite team.
MLB At Bat is another interesting option. You can pay a more manageable $20 per year for limited access to premium features, such as live viewing of one MLB.TV Game of the Day, radio broadcast coverage for all games, and more. And if you happen to go with the MLB.TV subscription full-on, you'll get access to these extras at no further charge.
Batter up!
As you can see, there are plenty of ways to keep up with baseball action, and that counts whether you're at home or traversing the world. The first pitch of the 2019 season goes out March 28.