Best Bands for Skagen Falster 3 Android Central 2020
The Skagen Falster 3 has arrived and it's better than ever. In addition to some major software upgrades, the watch itself is bigger. Now in a 42 mm case, the new edition is compatible with 22 mm bands. Whether you just bought the watch or you're looking to stock up on some amazing bands first, we've got what you need. Whether you're dressing up for a special event or you're hitting the gym, you'll be able to find a band that works for you.
- Best for durability: Barton Elite Silicone Watch Band
- A touch of class: Ritche Leather Watch Band
- High-quality design: V-MORO Solid Stainless Steel Metal Band
- Stylish simplicity: Fullmosa Stainless Steel Watch Band
- Waterproof breathability: JIELIELE Silicone Sport Band
- Soft and permeable: Meifox Silicone Band
- Strength and style: Barton Canvas Watch Band
- Pure Comfort: Fintie Soft Woven Nylon Band
Best for durability: Barton Elite Silicone Watch BandStaff pick
If you're looking for a band that can withstand high-intensity workouts and look good doing it, go for a silicone band from Barton. Each purchase comes with different two lengths for the long side of the band to ensure you get a perfect fit. The proprietary locking feature will keep it securely in place. Did we mention there are 20 vibrant colors to choose from?
A touch of class: Ritche Leather Watch Band
The Skagen Falster 3 is a classy watch, so it makes sense that you'd want to have a classy band to go with it. These bands from Ritche are made of hand-selected top grain leather with a 316 stainless steel buckle. It comes in a variety of color combinations, so you can choose whether you want black leather and a black buckle or brown leather and a silver buckle.
High-quality design: V-MORO Solid Stainless Steel Metal Band
Another classy option worth considering is this stainless steel metal band from V-MORO. The matte band is made of premium quality stainless steel material. Choose from traditional colors, like silver, black, and space gray. It'll fit nearly all wrist sizes, between 4.92" and 9.25" to be exact. It even comes with a link removal tool so you can easily make adjustments.
Stylish simplicity: Fullmosa Stainless Steel Watch Band
If you want to keep things classy but simple and without all the bulk of a metal band, this mesh option from Fullmosa is the perfect alternative. It's equipped with a special clasp that allows you to change your strap while keeping your watch secure. The stainless steel is finely polished and anti-sweat, so it'll always feel smooth and comfortable on the wrist.
Waterproof breathability: JIELIELE Silicone Sport Band
A large component of the Skagen Falster 3 is fitness tracking, so it's important to have a band that can handle your daily activity. These sport silicone bands are waterproof, soft, and flexible. You'll appreciate the skin-friendly design that delivers maximum breathability all day long. There are many bright color choices, including gray, lavender, dark blue, and more.
Soft and permeable: Meifox Silicone Band
If you want to stand out from the crowd with a band that's soft to the touch and won't irritate your wrist, these Meifox silicone bands will do the trick. They're designed with a round angle so that the skin on your wrist is never damaged. There are also round holes in the band for a unique look that promotes airflow. Choose from an assortment of two-tone color combos.
Strength and style: Barton Canvas Watch Band
Barton offers an array of bands to choose from. You'll find that the cotton canvas option is durable, soft, and even machine washable. The unique embroidery adds a sense of strength and style to round out the look. You can trust the 316L surgical-grade stainless steel buckle to keep your watch in place as you go about your day. Choose from 10 different colors.
Pure Comfort: Fintie Soft Woven Nylon Band
If your top priority is to find a band that's designed for comfort, you'll appreciate what Fintie has to offer. These bands are made of premium quality nylon material and feature knitting craftsmanship to prevent the thread from loosening. This is the perfect pick for daily wear as well as sports. Choose from solid colors or eye-catching patterns.
Pick and choose
Fitness enthusiasts will likely be searching for a band that's not only durable but also comfortable and attractive enough for daily wear. The Barton Elite Silicone Watch Band will get the job done right. It comes in 20 different colors and promises to deliver top-notch durability. Whether you're headed to the office, a workout session, or to meet your friends for a bite, this band can handle it all.
If you bought the Skagen Falster 3 to make a fashion statement, you'll be pleased to know there are many band options to accompany your decision. We find the V-MORO Solid Stainless Steel Metal Band to be a great choice for those who really want to show off their smartwatch. It's not hard to tell that this is a high-quality band made with the finest materials. It's also helpful that achieving the perfect fit is easier than ever.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are all the products announced at CES 2020 that you can actually buy
CES is always home to a good mix of announcements for legit gadgets and aspirational proofs of concept. Here are all of the products announced at CES 2020 that you can actually go out and buy right now.
These are the best cases that will protect your Galaxy A50 in 2020
The Samsung Galaxy A50 is one of the best mid-range smartphones available in the U.S. Keep in protected and safe with one of these top cases. From slim to bulky and protective, there's a case for everyone and just about every situation.
Protect your Galaxy A20 from certain disaster with the best cases
The Samsung Galaxy A20 is a rather intriguing budget smartphone with some nifty tricks hidden up its sleeve. Today, we're taking a look at the best cases that you can get for this brand new phone.