Best Bands for Skagen Falster 3 Android Central 2020

The Skagen Falster 3 has arrived and it's better than ever. In addition to some major software upgrades, the watch itself is bigger. Now in a 42 mm case, the new edition is compatible with 22 mm bands. Whether you just bought the watch or you're looking to stock up on some amazing bands first, we've got what you need. Whether you're dressing up for a special event or you're hitting the gym, you'll be able to find a band that works for you.

Pick and choose

Fitness enthusiasts will likely be searching for a band that's not only durable but also comfortable and attractive enough for daily wear. The Barton Elite Silicone Watch Band will get the job done right. It comes in 20 different colors and promises to deliver top-notch durability. Whether you're headed to the office, a workout session, or to meet your friends for a bite, this band can handle it all.

If you bought the Skagen Falster 3 to make a fashion statement, you'll be pleased to know there are many band options to accompany your decision. We find the V-MORO Solid Stainless Steel Metal Band to be a great choice for those who really want to show off their smartwatch. It's not hard to tell that this is a high-quality band made with the finest materials. It's also helpful that achieving the perfect fit is easier than ever.

