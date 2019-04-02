The Versa and Versa Lite do a lot of things right. They have powerful fitness tracking features, come in at great prices, and have excellent designs. The watch bands included with the Versa and Versa Lite are good to get you started, but if you want to shake things up a bit, we recommend checking out any of the below replacement bands.

If you still aren't sure what to get for your Versa or Versa Lite, a good place to start is with the Kmasic Sport Band. It's a simple design, doesn't cost too much, and is a great, easy way to give your watch a brand-new look and feel.

When you're not at the gym and want to give your Versa some class, my favorite option is Fitbit's official Horween Leather Band. Yes, it's on the expensive end of the spectrum, but its quality is top-notch and it'll serve you well for years to come.

