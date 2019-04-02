The Versa and Versa Lite do a lot of things right. They have powerful fitness tracking features, come in at great prices, and have excellent designs. The watch bands included with the Versa and Versa Lite are good to get you started, but if you want to shake things up a bit, we recommend checking out any of the below replacement bands.
Easy choice
Kmasic Sport BandStaff pick
The band you get with the Versa/Versa Lite out of the box is fine for working out, but it's always a good idea to have a couple workout band options. For that, we recommend this sport band from Kmasic. Its premium silicone design is soft, breathable, and looks great thanks to the many colors/patterns it's available in
Stay cool
KIMILAR Sport Band
Another great sport band is this option from KIMILAR. Featuring a perforated design, the watch band is all about keeping your wrist cool and dry no matter how big of a sweat you break. It comes in multiple sizes, a bunch of different colors, and does all this while being easy on the old wallet.
Fancy and cheap
Hooroor Milanese Loop
Ready for a night out on the town? Dress your Versa up with the Hooroor Milanese Loop. Made out of stainless steel and offered in a few different finishes, this band adds a nice bit of class to the Versa and transforms it into a proper timepiece. Better yet, you get this style and fashion at a really good price.
Overkill
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro
Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro might be excessive for some of you reading this, but for people that are particularly rough with their tech and want something that'll keep the Versa safe at all times, this is for you. There are raised bezels to protect the screen from scratches, a metal buckle for the band, and precise button cutouts.
Genuine leather
Fitbit Horween Leather Band
Fitbit makes a few official first-party bands for the Versa/Versa Lite, and one of our favorite collections is its lineup of Horween leather bands. Fitbit has quite a few colors to choose from, and while the price is high compared to some of the other bands, the quality and attention to detail is second to none.
Fabric fun
QIBOX Fabric Band
Fabric watch bands are also a great addition to any collection, and if you'd like to add some while sticking to a budget, QIBOX has you covered. QIBOX's bands are made out of a high-quality nylon with hand knitting. In other words, they look and feel great. They're breathable, comfy to wear, and you have your choice of 13 different colors.
Style + function
Fitbit Woven Hybrid Band
Fitbit's newest line of Versa bands, the Woven Hybrid series, is quite something. The front on the band features a polyester material with four fun patterns to choose from, but on the underside is fluoroelastomer to keep your wrist comfortable and dry while working up a sweat.
Hey big spender
Fitbit Stainless Steel Links
This is, undoubtedly, the most expensive band on our list. It's probably too much money for a lot of folks to spend on an accessory for their smartwatch, but if you have the necessary funds, it's well, well worth it. Fitbit's official stainless steel band looks downright fantastic with a timeless design, large links, and two finishes.
Eye-catching
Bayite Bling Band
If you really want your Fitbit Versa to stand out, this is the band that'll do it. We love Bayite's metal band for the unique, chic design, high-quality materials, and four color options. It's a downright stunning band, and even better, it comes with a 1-year warranty and a full refund should anything go wrong.
If you still aren't sure what to get for your Versa or Versa Lite, a good place to start is with the Kmasic Sport Band. It's a simple design, doesn't cost too much, and is a great, easy way to give your watch a brand-new look and feel.
When you're not at the gym and want to give your Versa some class, my favorite option is Fitbit's official Horween Leather Band. Yes, it's on the expensive end of the spectrum, but its quality is top-notch and it'll serve you well for years to come.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.