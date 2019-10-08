Best ASUS ZenFone 6 Screen Protectors Android Central 2019

The ASUS ZenFone 6 is such a gorgeous device, it would be a shame if a scratch or drop ended up taking even more money out of your pocket. We've found some of the best screen protectors that you can get so everything will be just fine in the event that disaster strikes.

No scratches allowed

When it comes to screen protectors, there are many different options available for the ASUS ZenFone 6. If you are someone who does not enjoy tempered glass, then you might want to check out the Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield. The company includes six screen protectors in the pack while including a lifetime replacement warranty.

For those who want a standard tempered glass protector, then you can't go wrong with the UniqueMe Tempered Glass Protector. On top of offering a lifetime warranty, you get three protectors in the box, along with all of the necessary tools to get this installed perfectly on your ZenFone 6.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.