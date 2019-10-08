Best ASUS ZenFone 6 Screen Protectors Android Central 2019
The ASUS ZenFone 6 is such a gorgeous device, it would be a shame if a scratch or drop ended up taking even more money out of your pocket. We've found some of the best screen protectors that you can get so everything will be just fine in the event that disaster strikes.
Many folks enjoy using tempered glass nowadays and for good reason. However, there are still folks that enjoy using the "old" PET screen protectors. Supershieldz offers a sox-pack of these protectors along with a "No-Hassle" lifetime warranty.
These temepered glass screen protectors are easy to install, have an oleophobic coating to repel smudges, and are tough and durable. UniqueMe also includes a lifetime replacement warranty in the event that you use all of these with your ZenFone 6.
One of the biggest benefits of a matte screen protector is the lack of fingerprints that will appear. This six-pack of screen protectors from J&D not only protect your screen, but will also help fight against glare and will reduce oil and dust build-up.
It can be really annoying to get a screen protector only to have to fiddle with the installation. The CoverON InvisiGuard Series combats this by providing everything you need, including guide stickers, cleaning cloths, and more.
The Toppix Glass Film for the ZenFone 6 is great due to the easy installation process, as the company states it only takes "one touch of a finger." The protector is only 0.33mm thick, has an oleophobic coating, and is 99.99% transparent.
Some tempered glass screen protectors will shatter when broken, which can cause little cuts and irritation until it's replaced. The GEEMEE combats this by not shattering completely, but instead it will spider-web crack, making it possible to still use it until you get home.
No scratches allowed
When it comes to screen protectors, there are many different options available for the ASUS ZenFone 6. If you are someone who does not enjoy tempered glass, then you might want to check out the Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield. The company includes six screen protectors in the pack while including a lifetime replacement warranty.
For those who want a standard tempered glass protector, then you can't go wrong with the UniqueMe Tempered Glass Protector. On top of offering a lifetime warranty, you get three protectors in the box, along with all of the necessary tools to get this installed perfectly on your ZenFone 6.
