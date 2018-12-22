ASUS had a resurgent 2018, with the Taiwanese manufacturer hitting its stride in the affordable flagship space with the ZenFone 5Z. ASUS also took the fight to Xiaomi in India's budget segment with the ZenFone Max Pro series, which offers astounding value for $200.
For the gamers
ASUS ROG Phone
With mobile gaming on the rise, the ROG Phone is aimed squarely at those looking to edge out the competition in PUBG or Fortnite. The phone comes with a higher-clocked 2.96GHz version of the Snapdragon 845, and has liquid cooling along with heat vents at the back to dissipate the heat. The screen has high refresh rate, you get RGB LEDs at the back, and ASUS sells a variety of accessories to maximize your gaming experience.
Flagship for less
ASUS ZenFone 5Z
The ZenFone 5Z is one of the best value-focused flagships of 2018, offering a Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, 12MP + 8MP rear cameras, and a 3300mAh battery. The interface is akin to pure Android, you get stereo speakers, a host of AI-based features, and a vibrant FHD+ display. In short, ASUS is offering a viable alternative to the likes of the OnePlus 6T.
Budget beast
ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2
The ZenFone Max Pro M2 redefines the budget segment. Retailing for just over $200, the phone offers a Snapdragon 660 along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, 12MP + 5MP rear cameras, and a massive 5000mAh battery. It doesn't miss out on any essential features, and the robust hardware combined with pure Android makes this one of the best budget phones as we head into 2019.
Incredible value
ASUS ZenFone Max M2
The Max M2 takes the same formula as the Pro variant but brings it down to a wider audience. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 632, and has a 13MP main camera joined by a 2MP shooter. There's a 4000mAh battery under the hood, and the design aesthetic is identical to the Pro model.
Great entry-level option
ASUS ZenFone Lite L1
As its name suggests, the ZenFone Lite L1 is aimed at the entry-level segment, with the phone available for under $100. You get a Snapdragon 430, 5.45-inch HD+ panel, 2GB/16GB memory configuration, 13MP rear camera, and a 3000mAh battery. What makes the phone stand out is the fact that it also runs the same pure Android skin as the M2.
Starting in 2019, ASUS will shift its focus to the gaming-oriented segment, and while the brand has committed to making more ZenFone products, it's possible they will be targeted at the high-end space. But with the ZenFone Max Pro series gaining a lot of momentum in India, we'll likely see new products debut in the market next year. For now, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is the best ASUS phone around for the fact that it delivers incredible hardware for the equivalent of $210.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.