ASUS had a resurgent 2018, with the Taiwanese manufacturer hitting its stride in the affordable flagship space with the ZenFone 5Z . ASUS also took the fight to Xiaomi in India's budget segment with the ZenFone Max Pro series , which offers astounding value for $200.

Starting in 2019, ASUS will shift its focus to the gaming-oriented segment, and while the brand has committed to making more ZenFone products, it's possible they will be targeted at the high-end space. But with the ZenFone Max Pro series gaining a lot of momentum in India, we'll likely see new products debut in the market next year. For now, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is the best ASUS phone around for the fact that it delivers incredible hardware for the equivalent of $210.

