Best Alternatives to Nest WiFi

Whether you're leery of Google's data collection practices, fed up with Nest WiFi's lack of advanced functionality, or simply browsing the market for something better, we've rounded up some of the best alternatives to what Google has to offer. Check them out below — there should be something for everyone!

Our top picks

All of the options above are phenomenal choices, but if you're looking for the strongest all-around alternative to Nest WiFi, eero is your best bet. It's one of the most reasonably-priced options currently on the market, and offers excellent connectivity and speed for its price point. Plus, eero Secure is an incredible value add, especially if you go for the premium option, which includes accounts for 1Password, Malwarebytes Premium, and Encrypt.me.

That said, if you have money to burn, you can't go wrong with the Netgear Orbi 6. It may be prohibitively expensive, but it also blows every other mesh networking option on the market completely out of the water in terms of raw power. It's faster than any other mesh network we've seen, and offers excellent coverage and great reliability.

Finally, if money is an object, Luma is a great choice. Although it's a lower-cost alternative, it still comes packed with a ton of features that even more expensive mesh network systems don't offer.

