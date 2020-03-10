Best Alternatives to Google Wifi Android Central 2020

Google Wifi put a name you know and see every day on the most central part of your home network. If you're looking for a mesh Wi-Fi option there are a lot of options available, whether you just need a little more coverage or want to completely overhaul your network with fast Wi-Fi 6 technology. Eero is the best overall alternative to Google Wifi if you like the features but want something with more expansion and a sleek modern design.

Eero aims to keep things simple and easy with its main third-generation base router, which offers 802.11ac speeds that aim to be enough for standard usage, though top speed will be lower than many other mesh systems. This Eero version is recommended for connections under 350Mbps and should be more than enough for even 4K video streams. If you want to stick with the Eero line but need more speed, the Eero Pro router will be a better fit. Even so, with two Ethernet ports per router, you should be able to connect all of your devices. Eero can be used to expand your existing Eero network and will work with older Eero models as well as the faster Eero Pro and the compact Eero Beacon. Pros: Simple setup

Subtle and compact design

Two Ethernet ports per router

Works with existing Eero setup Cons: Only dual-band

Not as fast as Eero Pro

Best Overall Eero Simple mesh coverage Eero keeps things simple with enough speed for most people and a simple and small housing that you can expand. $249 from Amazon

Faster Google: Nest Wifi

If you like Google's software and features, Nest Wifi improves on that speed and coverage while keeping Google's great support. Compared to Google WiFi's AC1200 speeds, Nest Wifi takes it up to AC2200 with a dual-band connection. Each Nest Wi-Fi router comes with two Ethernet ports on each router model. You also get an impressive 2,200 square feet of coverage with each router. Your Nest Wifi network can be expanded with a Nest Wifi point or a Google Wifi router, both of which run at AC1200 speed. Unfortunately, if you want to keep the speed high and consistent across the entire network, you can combine only Nest Wifi routers in your mesh. It is nice to have the option to expand in areas that don't require as much speed with the slower and cheaper units. Pros: Fast AC2200 speed

Two Ethernet per router

Works with Nest Wifi point and Google Wifi

Prompt Google security updates Cons: Expensive

Large housing

Faster Google Nest Wifi Expand your Nest home with mesh Wi-Fi Nest Wifi keeps the great app and features you expect from Google with faster speeds and greater coverage. $149 from Amazon

Best Value: TP-Link Deco M5

The TP-Link Deco M5 delivers solid speeds and competitive coverage at a great price. It also has a great compact appearance with a circular puck shape in white. Each unit has two Ethernet ports, which make it easy to keep your entire network connected, even wired devices. Wi-Fi speeds are fairly typical with a dual-band setup allowing for 867Mbps on the 5GHz band plus 400Mbps on the 2.4GHz band adding up to AC1300 speeds. The Deco M5 is compatible with the other Deco devices allowing plenty of options to expand your mesh. Three routers together will cover up to 5,500 square feet depending on your home's design and the amount of interference. Pros: Great price

Works with other Deco models

Two Ethernet ports per node Cons: Only dual-band

Not as fast as other routers on this list

Best Value TP-Link Deco M5 Great value mesh coverage The Deco M5 from TP-Link has fast speeds for a great price with wired ports on each node. $153 from Amazon

Great Flexibility: Netgear Orbi RBK13

Netgear's Orbi line was one of the first consumer mesh systems released and it has a system that will fit just about any setup no matter how much speed or ports you need. The entry-level RBK13 system offers AC1200 speeds achieved with up to 400Mbps on the 2.4GHz band plus 866Mbps on the 5GHz band. You'll never be able to access either of these maximums but for streaming and normal Wi-Fi usage, this router will be able to deliver more than enough speed. If speed is a major concern for you, consider a faster Orbi such as the tri-band RBK50 system. If you're after consistent Wi-Fi with easy expansion and routers small enough to blend in, the RBK13 system comes with a base router and two additional satellites. The base router has a single Ethernet port for wired connectivity with no additional Ethernet ports on the mesh satellites. This system really shines for a fully wireless home. Pros: Great app and options

Compact design

Great speeds for normal usage

Easy expansion Cons: Only dual-band

Only one Ethernet port

Great flexibility Netgear Orbi RBK13 Huge satellite ecosystem The Orbi line was one of the first consumer mesh systems around and is a great value with plenty of speed and great controls. $197 from Amazon

Compact Wi-Fi 6: Netgear Nighthawk MK62

Similar to the entry-level Orbi system from Netgear, the Nighthawk MK62 adds Wi-Fi 6 technology and a slick black housing. At AX1800 speeds, it's not as fast as many other Wi-Fi 6 capable routers or even some fast 802.11AC routers, but it does manage to bump up the speed to 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 1,200Mbps on the 5GHz band. You also get some of the other features of Wi-Fi 6 including better support for multiple devices which can help with a well-connected smart home. This system has only one Ethernet port on the base router so you will need a separate switch if you wish to connect more than one wired device. For a wireless network, this system will be able to deliver solid speeds with improvements ready when more devices support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Pros: Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

AX1800 speed

Compact design

Great app and options Cons: Slower than other Wi-Fi 6 systems

Only one Ethernet

Compact Wi-Fi 6 Netgear Nighthawk MK62 Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for the average user If you want to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6, the Nighthawk MK62 offers plenty of speed in a compact package. $230 from Amazon

Simple Setup: AmpliFi Instant

AmpliFi Instant is a compact and sleek looking router sporting white plastic housing with no antennas. With only one Ethernet port, this router is much more focused on delivering usable Wi-Fi to your home rather than providing the basis for an entire home network. If you are looking for something simple and don't need to wire up more than one device, this can be a great fit. Speeds come in at 867Mbps on the 5GHz band and 300Mbps at 2.4GHz. The Instant can work alone and will work well for a small home or apartment with little interference but for most houses, two or more are recommended. AmpliFi estimates that a single router will be able to cover approximately 2,000 square feet, but considering that elements like thick walls can reduce that, most people will have a better experience with two. If you are looking to expand your AmpliFi network, this router is compatible with the AmpliFi HD router as well as the AmpliFi MeshPoint HDs. The AmpliFi Instant can also be used to expand an existing AmpliFi mesh setup based one either the AmpliFi HD or another AmpliFi Instant. Pros: Small size

Dedicated display

Compatible with other AmpliFi mesh points Cons: Only dual-band

Only one Ethernet port