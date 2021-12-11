Best accessories for Amazon Fire HD 10 in 2022

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is an excellent tablet, and with some of the best Fire HD 10 accessories to watch shows, browse recipes, read books, or play games, the experience can be even better. Getting the tablet is just the beginning, and you're going to want to snag a few accessories for the Fire HD 10 to keep it protected. You can also give it a unique look with one of the best Amazon Fire HD 10 cases. Whatever the case, Amazon refreshed the Fire HD 10 in 2021, which means new accessories for its new design. And if you have the previous generation tablet, we have you covered too!

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)

Best case MoKo Case From $19 at Amazon Just like in previous Amazon Fire HD 10 cases, MoKo is ready to protect your 2021 tablet. Available in five great colors, your tablet will look great and be protected front to back. The MoKo case is wireless charging compatible, and the cover can double as a stand so you can go hands-free. Best keyboard Fintie Amazon Bluetooth Keyboard $50 at Amazon Amazon and Fintie teamed up to make the perfect keyboard and case accessory for your Fire HD 10 tablet. When you are ready to work, you'll have a keyboard ready to go at all times. You'll get up to 400 hours of use per charge, so you can get more done between trips to the power outlet. Best kids case Amazon Kid-Proof Case for Amazon Fire HD 10 $35 at Amazon For 2021 Amazon has refreshed its line-up of kids-proof cases with a fun two-tone theme. Instead of solid blue, pink, or purple, Aquamarine, Lavender, and Sky Blue have complementary accent colors. Don't worry! These are still super durable to keep your tablet safe. Best screen protector Supershieldz Anti Glare and Anti Fingerprint $11 at Amazon With this 3-pack of matte screen protectors from SuperShieldz, not only is your Amazon Fire HD 10 display going to be protected from scratches, but also smudges. Thanks to the anti-glare and anti-fingerprint construction, everything you watch will look amazing.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017 and 2019)

Why these are the best accessories for Amazon Fire HD 10

There are plenty of different accessories out there for Fire HD tablets. In addition to adding extra protection, you'll want something that looks good and doesn't cost too much. We researched and provided the best accessories from a few different categories for you to choose from. The Fire HD 10 has so many uses as an entertainment device as well as a way to see who's at your front door through your Ring Video Doorbell, it makes sense to accessorize it to fit all of your needs.

If you're looking to protect your new HD 10 tablet, we highly recommend the MoKo Slim Folding Case. The front cover folds over the screen to protect it from scratches. If you want to read, watch a show, or surf the web, you can fold the cover the other way to prop your tablet up.