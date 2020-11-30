The Samsung RU8000 82-inch 4K TV is one of the best big-screen 4K deals we've seen this year, and now it's even cheaper for Cyber Monday.
Amazon has the set available for just $1,099, a considerable discount on the $1,799 list price, and $100 off the most recent discounted price over the weekend. That gets you an excellent smart TV with app compatibility thanks to Samsung's Tizen OS.
The Samsung RU8000 not only delivers streaming content in the highest definition available right now, but is also an excellent addition to your gaming setup. Features like auto low latency mode (ALLM) and variable refresh rate (VRR) make it an ideal companion for the latest game consoles, and Amazon Alexa compatibility helps you turn on the TV by pairing it with an Echo.
Samsung - 82" Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD TV
This 82-inch 4K TV is an ideal centerpiece for your living room, with great gaming features like support for 4K HDR and variable refresh rate. And at $1100, you're getting a lot of (beautiful) screen space for your cash this Cyber Monday!
While the RU8000 doesn't have the very best viewing angles of an 80-plus-inch TV, this is without a doubt the best value you'll find for a big-screen 4K set this Cyber Monday - making it a great centerpiece for your living room or bedroom.
