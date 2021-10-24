It's a fixture that's been previously dominated by Baltimore in recent seasons, but can Cincinnati turn the tide against the in-form home side today?
Read on for full details on how to watch Bengals vs Ravens, no matter where you are in the world.
The Bengals have lost their last five encounters with the Ravens, the most recent match up being a 38-3 humbling at home to close out the regular season.
Currently on a roll at 6-1, Baltimore once again looked unstoppable last weekend as they ripped the Chargers to shreds in a 34-6 victory.
That match was a relatively quiet affair for Lamar Jackson, with an incredible performance by the Ravens defense the game's major talking point.
The Bengal's put on a similar dominant display with a great all-round performance against the Detroit Lions that saw them notch up a 34-11 win.
Now standing at 4-2, last weekend's win allowed Cincinnati to keep pace with the leaders in the AFC ahead of this big showdown this afternoon.
Read on as we explain below how to get a Bengals vs Ravens live stream for Sunday's game.
Bengals vs Ravens: Where and when?
These two teams meet at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday October 24 with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST / 4am AEDT.
Watch Bengals vs Ravens online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Bengals vs Ravens but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Bengals vs Ravens online in the US
Today's Bengals vs Ravens game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. If you're a cable cutter, then it's worth considering over-the-top streaming service Sling TV which offers local CBS, NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network as part of its $35 a month Blue package. Add a further $15 for its Sling Blue + Sling Orange package and you'll also get access to ESPN 1,2 and 3 to cover most NFL viewing bases.
How to stream Bengals vs Ravens live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch at least five NFL games live each week courtesy of the Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.
This huge match is one of those games getting the live treatment, with the Bengals vs Ravens going out on Sky at 6pm BST on Sunday evening.
Alternatively the dedicated NFL Game Pass Pro streaming service, with its £147.99 subscription gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Bengals vs Ravens live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN is on hand for NFL fans in Canada, as the network will be providing live coverage of every single 2021/22 regular season game in the region including this game.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Live stream Bengals vs Ravens in Australia
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then the great news is that it's available to watch free to air via the Seven Network and it's online streaming service 7 Mate.
Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 4am AEST on Monday morning.
