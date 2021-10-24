It's a fixture that's been previously dominated by Baltimore in recent seasons, but can Cincinnati turn the tide against the in-form home side today?

Read on for full details on how to watch Bengals vs Ravens, no matter where you are in the world.

The Bengals have lost their last five encounters with the Ravens, the most recent match up being a 38-3 humbling at home to close out the regular season.

Currently on a roll at 6-1, Baltimore once again looked unstoppable last weekend as they ripped the Chargers to shreds in a 34-6 victory.

That match was a relatively quiet affair for Lamar Jackson, with an incredible performance by the Ravens defense the game's major talking point.

The Bengal's put on a similar dominant display with a great all-round performance against the Detroit Lions that saw them notch up a 34-11 win.

Now standing at 4-2, last weekend's win allowed Cincinnati to keep pace with the leaders in the AFC ahead of this big showdown this afternoon.

Bengals vs Ravens: Where and when?

These two teams meet at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday October 24 with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST / 4am AEDT.

Watch Bengals vs Ravens online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Bengals vs Ravens but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).