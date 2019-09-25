Beat Saber players will have new content to play with thanks to two new updates announced at Oculus Connect 6. The makers of Beat Saber stood on stage at Oculus Connect 6 and announced that a new Panic at the Disco song pack will be available next week. They also announced that Beat Saber's 360 mode will be playable to everyone by December of this year.

360 mode is an immersive new way to play Beat Saber. It allows users to swing sabers at songs as they have to rotate throughout an environment. It adds another layer to the game as it requires users rotate around as they dodge obstacles and swing through beat blocks.

While 360 mode won't be available until December, the new Panic at the Disco song pack will be available next week. It adds a new set of songs from a genre that is still relatively rare inside of Beat Saber.