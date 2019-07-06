Every song and soundtrack you hear nowadays is produced using a digital audio workstation. There are dozens of DAWs to choose from, each providing their own unique tools to produce signature results. However, these tools alone can’t produce every possible sound. This is where 3rd party synths and sound packs come in, and you can access dozens of new unique sounds with this Pay What You Want: The Synth & Sound Pack Bundle.

Here’s how this deal works: by paying what you want, you’ll receive one of the 14 sound packs in the Synth & Sound Pack Bundle. If you pay more than the average price, you’ll receive all 14 sound packs. Finally, if you beat the leader’s price, you’ll be placed on the leaderboard and be entered in a giveaway.

The Synth & Sound Pack Bundle features countless new sounds that will let you produce music across any genre. For example, the Angelicals Sound Pack has 101 presets that allow you to produce dramatic tension and sci-fi or thriller-themed sounds. Alternatively, the Journeys Sound Pack contains 128 presets that invoke images of different eras and cultures, ranging from ancient and medieval times to Asian and African sounds.

You can find these sound packs and more in the Synth & Sound Pack Bundle. Simply pay what you want to enjoy one sound pack or beat the average price for all 14.

Prices are subject to change.