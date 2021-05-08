Spain's top tier is going right down to the wire, with two of the title contenders going toe to toe on Saturday at Camp Nou. Follow our guide below on how to get a La Liga live stream and watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid online no matter where you are in the world.

Barcelona are in hot pursuit of leaders Atlético Madrid and could overtake Diego Simeone's side with a win at home in this crucial encounter, while a win for the away side would see them open up a seemingly unassailable five-point gap at the top.

The match comes ahead of Real Madrid's equally vital clash with Sevilla later on Saturday evening in a set of fixtures that could define where the Championship heads to in what looks set to be the best finish to the Spanish title race for years.

With the hosts looking deadly up front, but equally vulnerable at the back, coupled with the all-or-nothing situation Barça find themselves in, the match is unlikely to be a cagey affair with goals very much expected.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid: Where and when?

This massive match takes place at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Saturday, with kick-off set for 4.15pm local time (CET). That makes it a 10.15am ET/ 7.15am PT start in the US and a 3.15pm BST kick-off in the UK.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid online in the U.S.

Pay-TV sports network beIN Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to La Liga in the U.S., including this massive top-of-the-table clash.

You can access beIN Sports through most cable providers, as well as over-the-top streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's available as part of its lower-tier Family package, which costs $64.99 a month and gives access to more than 110 channels.

The great news is that fubo currently offers a FREE 1-week trial, meaning you can watch this weekend's big game without paying a cent.

How to stream Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid live in the UK

Dedicated Spanish football station La Liga TV has the broadcasting rights for this massive match in the UK. Run by Premier Sports, the channel is available via Sky and Virgin Media on TV from £10.99 a month.

Premier Sports also offers a streaming-only option for all its channels that costs £9.99 and gives you access online and on the go to Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2, and Box Nation as well as LaLiga TV. If you only want La Liga TV, there's also a single channel streaming option that costs £6.99 a month.

Coverage on La Liga TV begins with all the build-up to the game at 3pm BST, ahead of a 3.15pm BST kick-off.

Live stream Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid live in Australia

As with the U.S., beIN Sports is the live broadcast rights holder for La Liga Down Under.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, however, you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage and you can also make use of a FREE two-week trial .

Kick-off in Australia is at 12.15am AEST on Sunday morning.

Live stream Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid in Canada

It's the same story in Canada, with beIN Sports holding the rights to La Liga in the region. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile.

Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday morning.

Watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid above in this guide. If you're intent on watching Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.