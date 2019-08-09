Hi Linda,

That's a great question. We'll start with phones. The most durable phones are made with plastic, like the new Google Pixel 3a, or phones that have thick, heavy duty cases from companies like Spigen or OtterBox. If you're getting your student a new phone, make sure to check out a tempered glass screen protector, as those are great at protecting the actual glass screen of a phone, especially when tossed around in a bag.

If your student is getting a laptop, I'd recommend a rugged one that can withstand abuse like the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 or the Lenovo 300e Chromebook, as both of them are rated for drops and minor spills. You can read our entire guide on the best Chromebooks for students here.

Perhaps more important than any of these products is a great backpack, as the best ones have padded compartments for all of your student's most important possessions. We have a great guide on that one, too.

Hope this helps!