The Netgear Nighthawk RAX48 is a Wi-Fi 6 Nighthawk variant exclusive to Best Buy with an AX5200 connection including a 5GHz band capable of 4.8Gbps. Best of all, it's 50% off, or just $150 for Best Buy's month-long Black Friday sale.

If you've been following WI-Fi 6 router news for a while the AX5200 speed may strike you as a bit odd but when you break it down, this router has plenty of speed right where you need it. The 5GHz band tops out at 4.8Gbps thanks to 160MHz band support and 1024-QAM. The 2.4GHz band is a bit slower than other Wi-Fi 6 routers at 460Mbps thanks to a lower 256-QAM. This slower 2.4GHz band will more than likely go unnoticed by most people since most of our devices use 5GHz primarily.

The Nighthawk line of routers has always been top-notch when it comes to design and the RAX48 is no different with matte and glossy black plastics used on top with a vent towards the back to keep things cool. Around the back, there are four adjustable antennas making wall-mounting a good option. There are also four gigabit Ethernet LAN ports for your wired devices. If you want to add some quick network storage, a USB 3.0 port makes it easy.

This router is set up with the robust Nighthawk app. Even if you're new to home networking, you only need to be able to download an app to get started. The app will guide you through setup and make sure you're up to date with clear instructions. Once you're all set up, you can still use the app to change settings or access Netgear Armor. Netgear Armor is one of the most powerful security solutions available for a router with a subscription. If you're not sure you want it, you can start with a 30-day trial with no payment method required.