The Aukey 36W Power Delivery 3.0 2-port USB-C foldable wall charger is down to $14.94 when you clip the 35% off on-page coupon at Amazon. Without that, the charger is $23 and that's the price it has been selling for since June. Before that it was going for around $27. Today's drop is one of the best we've ever seen and a huge bargain if you need a fast charging wall adapter.

The Aukey USB-C charger uses a unique tech from Aukey called Dynamic Detect. This feature lets it know when something is plugged in and looking for some juice and whether or not you're using the USB-C port by itself or using both ports simultaneously. If you are just using the USB-C port, you can get the full 30W Power Delivery output to charge even your more advanced devices as fast as possible. If you're using both ports because you just drained all your batteries all willy nilly then you can get 18W Power Delivery through each port.

Use this charger with a wide range of compatible devices, including the iPad Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup, your Nintendo Switch, or anything else that's powered by USB-C. It's capable of charging all of them with super fast speeds and getting you going as soon as possible.

The foldable plug on the charger plus its compact design makes it a very travel-friendly design. Shove it in your purse or backpack or even just your pocket so you'll always have a way to plug in and stay powered up even when you're out and about. The charger is also UL-certified, which means it has built in protection against things like excessive current, overheating, overcharging, short circuiting, and more. Your new gadget will be safe and so will anything connected to it.