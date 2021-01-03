Tom Brady and the Buccaneers already beat Matt Ryan's Falcons two weeks ago, when they came back from a 24-7 deficit to win the game. Reminiscent of the Super Bowl a few years ago. It's unfortunate for Matty Ice, but he has to end the season playing a tough opponent hungry for the playoffs. Here's how to watch this game live and online from anywhere.

Usually, divisional games aren't so close together, but for whatever reason, these two teams are playing again for the second time in three weeks. On December 20th the Falcons looked impressive and took a commanding lead over the Buccaneers and Tom Brady. Only to fold in the fourth quarter and give up 20+ unanswered points and lose at the end.

Now, the Falcons sit at (4-11) on the season with nothing left to play for, all while the Buccaneers are (10-5) that want to win but no matter what lose a tie-breaker against the Saints in the NFC South. So while this is a hugely important game for the Bucs, the Falcons are simply trying to win and rain on Tom Brady's parade.

As long as the Buccaneers can beat the Falcons they'll clinch a wildcard spot and have a chance at a post-season run. And for those unaware, that's where Tom Brady excels. Vegas is only giving the Bucs a 6.5-point favorite, but we have a feeling it'll be a bigger victory than that. Either way, here's how you can watch the Bucs vs Falcons yourself.

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Where and when?

It's almost always sunny in Florida, and fans can expect a beautiful 70-degree gameday with a chance of rain showers scattered in-between. Kickoff is at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX. Those in the UK can plan to watch it around 6pm.

How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online from outside your country

Those in Australia, Canada, the US, or the UK will get more information about each region soon. First, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Bucs through a different setup than usual, we can help.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make things easy. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's in another state or country, so you can watch whatever game you want.

VPNs are super easy to use, plus have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 choice thanks to the ease of use, security, and streaming speed. Use one on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.