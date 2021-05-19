Two of Serie A 's top sides battle it out for silverware in today's Coppa Italia final. Follow our guide below on how to get an Atalanta vs Juventus live stream online no matter where you are in the world.

Atalanta take to the field at Sassuolo's Città del Tricolore in just their fifth Coppa Italia final. La Dea have won the competition only once in their history, though Gian Piero Gasperini's side have definitely become overachievers in recent times.

Having already secured a Champions League qualification spot for next season, their third successful campaign in a row, Gasperini's men can be fully focused on lifting the trophy.

Juventus, on the other hand, are the most successful club in Coppa Italia history having won the competition 13 times in 20 final appearances.

It hasn't been plain sailing for Juve in the league this season, though, with the Bianconeri failing to extend their consecutive title-winning run to 10.

Andrea Pirlo's side currently sits in fifth spot needing to win their final game at Bologna while also hoping other results go their way if they are to make the Champions League grade.

Atalanta vs Juventus: Where and when?

This massive Coppa Italia clash takes place at the Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia on Wednesday, with kick-off set for 8:45pm local time (CEST).

That makes it a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT start in the U.S. and a 7:45pm BST kick-off in the UK. Those tuning in from Australia will need to be up early for a 4:45am AEST start.

How to watch Atalanta vs Juventus online in the U.S.

ESPN has the rights to broadcast the Coppa Italia final in the U.S. and will show the game on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. That gives you a couple of options when it comes to live streaming. Both Sling and FuboTV carry ESPN2 meaning you have some great choices for streaming this game.

Kick-off for Atalanta vs Juventus in the U.S. is at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT.

How to stream Atalanta vs Juventus live in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to the Coppa Italia final in the UK and is showing Atalanta vs Juventus on its BT Sport 2 channel, as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming.

If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to BT's remaining Premier League, Europa League, and Champions League football, plus many other sports and sporting events, and more.

Live stream Atalanta vs Juventus live in Australia

Looks like Italian footy fans Down Under are out of luck when it comes to getting a live stream of this Coppa Italia final via a local broadcaster, though the game is set to be broadcast on Rai Italia Australia which you may have as part of your TV package. Kick-off is at 4:45am AEDT on Wednesday.

Live stream Atalanta vs Juventus in Canada

As with all 2020/21 Coppa Italia action, today's Atalanta vs Juventus final will be shown exclusively in Canada via streaming service DAZN, with kick-off set for 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT.

DAZN costs $20 a month or you can save a few bucks by signing up for a $150 annual subscription, and it also offers the Premier League, Champions League, and Europa League. Kick-off today is at 12pm ET / 9am PT for those watching in Canada.

