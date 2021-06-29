What you need to know
- The ASUS ZenFone 8 is now available for purchase in the U.S.
- For a limited time, you can save $30 when ordering directly from ASUS.
- ASUS is positioning the ZenFone 8 as a "compact flagship" smartphone.
In a world where the best Android phones are comprised of massive and unwieldy displays, the ASUS ZenFone 8 takes a different approach. After being announced in Europe back in May, ASUS has officially released the ZenFone 8 here in the U.S.
Featuring a 5.9-inch FHD+ display, the ZenFone 8 might just be the most pocketable flagship device that we've seen released in 2021. Pair this with the 120Hz refresh rate and near-stock Android software experience, and you have a recipe for a device that is honestly refreshing.
In the camera department, the ZenFone 8 sports the 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. If you want to snap some selfies, you won't be able to flip the camera around like with the ZenFone 8 Flip, but you can use the front-facing punch-hole camera with the 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor. The ZenFone 8 is the first device to be released with this new camera sensor from Sony, capable of recording 4K at 30fps or FHD resolution at 60fps, giving your selfie videos some added clarity.
As for pricing, ASUS is launching the ZenFone 8 at a retail cost of $630. However, if you're already sold on this device and want to purchase it now, you'll be able to save $30 on the cost, bringing it down to $600. In order to take advantage of this early-bird pricing, you'll need to buy the phone directly from ASUS, and the deal only lasts until July 13th.
Compact size, big specs
ASUS Zenfone 8
A small phone with a lot of power
The ASUS Zenfone 8 brings 2021 flagship specs to a smaller size than most smartphones in its class with a 5.9-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 888, and impressive battery life. If you're looking for a pocketable smartphone, this will be an ideal pick.
