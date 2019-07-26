ASUS' ROG Phone II is a serious piece of kit. It is the first phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+, and the first from the Taiwanese manufacturer to offer a 120Hz display.

The phone made its debut in China at the end of last week, and is set to retail in the market for just 3,499 Yuan ($510). That's for the Tencent Games Edition that comes with a whole lot of Tencent apps and services, however, with the standard bloat-free edition with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage setting customers back 6,000 Yuan ($875).

The low price of the base variant combined with the hardware on offer has allowed ASUS to rack up 2 million pre-orders for the Tencent Games Edition on JD.com. ASUS noted that the figure is a new pre-order record for gaming phones on the e-commerce platform, and at that price, it isn't hard to see why.

ASUS will bring the ROG Phone II to global markets in the month of September, which is when we'll know more about pricing and availability outside of China. It'll likely be closer to the $900 figure of the first-gen model.