What you need to know
- ASUS has started rolling out the Android 10 update for the ROG Phone II.
- An official changelog is currently not available.
- Since it is a major update, it could take a few weeks before Android 10 is rolled out to all ROG Phone II users.
Taiwanese PC hardware and smartphone brand ASUS today announced that it has started pushing the stable Android 10 update to the ROG Phone II. The stable update is arriving nearly three months after the company rolled out the Android 10 beta build for the flagship gaming phone.
Even though the company says that the update is "now available," it appears that the rollout hasn't actually started just yet. However, However, the update may begin rolling out to a small number of users later today. The rest of you, however, may have to wait until later this week.
Starting from today, #ROGPhoneII users will begin to see the Android 10 update hit their devices.#GameChanger pic.twitter.com/15MA2Y2XaV— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) March 9, 2020
To check for the Android 10 update on your ROG Phone II, you will need to open the Settings app and then make your way to About > System update. Alternatively, you can also download the firmware from the ASUS website. Currently, however, the Android 10 update isn't available to download from the company's official website.
ASUS ROG Phone II
The ASUS ROG Phone II is one of the most well-rounded gaming phones currently on sale. It boasts an impressive 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1TB UFS 3.0 storage, and a massive 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
