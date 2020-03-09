Taiwanese PC hardware and smartphone brand ASUS today announced that it has started pushing the stable Android 10 update to the ROG Phone II. The stable update is arriving nearly three months after the company rolled out the Android 10 beta build for the flagship gaming phone.

Even though the company says that the update is "now available," it appears that the rollout hasn't actually started just yet. However, However, the update may begin rolling out to a small number of users later today. The rest of you, however, may have to wait until later this week.

Starting from today, #ROGPhoneII users will begin to see the Android 10 update hit their devices.#GameChanger pic.twitter.com/15MA2Y2XaV — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) March 9, 2020

To check for the Android 10 update on your ROG Phone II, you will need to open the Settings app and then make your way to About > System update. Alternatively, you can also download the firmware from the ASUS website. Currently, however, the Android 10 update isn't available to download from the company's official website.