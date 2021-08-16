The ROG Phone 5S and ROG Phone 5S Pro phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, which is marginally faster than the Snapdragon 888 chipset inside the ROG Phone 5 series. Aside from the newer Snapdragon 888 Plus, the ROG Phone 5S series phones also come with the same 360Hz touch response rate as the best gaming phones , resulting in a touchscreen latency of just 24.0ms.

Back in March, ASUS took the wraps off the ROG Phone 5, a direct successor to last year's ROG Phone 3. Just five months later, the company has unveiled a brand new ROG Phone 5S to succeed the ROG Phone 5 .

The rest of the key tech specs of the new ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro are identical to their predecessors. Both phones sport 6.78-inch AMOLED screens with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. They have a triple-lens camera system on the back with a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens.

Keeping the lights on is a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging speeds. The ROG Phone 5S series phones also feature a 24MP front camera, dual front-facing stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E support, NFC, and ultrasonic AirTrigger buttons.

The vanilla ROG Phone 5S will be available in two color options: Phantom Black and a glossy Storm White. The ROG Phone 5S Pro, which succeeds the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, will only be offered in Phantom Black. Similar to the ROG Phone 5, the ROG Phone 5S doesn't have an ROG Vision display at the rear. Instead, it only features an RGB-illuminated ROG logo.

