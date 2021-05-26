ASUS ROG Phone 5 ReviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

What you need to know

  • The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is now available to pre-order in the U.S.
  • ASUS has priced the 16GB/256GB version of the phone at $1,000.
  • The flagship gaming phone made its global debut in March.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5, which was announced earlier this year, has finally arrived in the U.S (via XDA Developers). You can now pre-order the flagship gaming phone for $1,000. ASUS is also offering a bundle that gets you the phone and the ROG Kunai 3 gamepad for $1,040.

The ROG Phone 5 comes with an impressive 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Since the ROG Phone 5 is targeted at gamers, it isn't quite as good as the best Android phones when it comes to camera performance. The phone sports a triple-lens camera system with a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor. It also offers a 24MP selfie camera, a massive 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging, ultrasonic AirTriggers, Wi-Fi 6 support, and dual front-facing stereo speakers optimized by audio specialist Dirac.

The ROG Phone 5 is compatible with the GSM networks of AT&T and T-Mobile in the U.S and also supports T-Mobile's VoLTE service.

ASUS ROG Phone 5

ASUS ROG Phone 5

ASUS' ROG Phone 5 is arguably the best gaming phone that you can buy right now. It offers nearly everything you would expect from a flagship gaming phone in 2021 — including a 144Hz AMOLED display, a gamer-focused design, fantastic performance, and great battery life.

