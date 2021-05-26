The ASUS ROG Phone 5, which was announced earlier this year, has finally arrived in the U.S (via XDA Developers). You can now pre-order the flagship gaming phone for $1,000. ASUS is also offering a bundle that gets you the phone and the ROG Kunai 3 gamepad for $1,040.

The ROG Phone 5 comes with an impressive 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Since the ROG Phone 5 is targeted at gamers, it isn't quite as good as the best Android phones when it comes to camera performance. The phone sports a triple-lens camera system with a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor. It also offers a 24MP selfie camera, a massive 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging, ultrasonic AirTriggers, Wi-Fi 6 support, and dual front-facing stereo speakers optimized by audio specialist Dirac.

The ROG Phone 5 is compatible with the GSM networks of AT&T and T-Mobile in the U.S and also supports T-Mobile's VoLTE service.