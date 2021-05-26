What you need to know
- The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is now available to pre-order in the U.S.
- ASUS has priced the 16GB/256GB version of the phone at $1,000.
- The flagship gaming phone made its global debut in March.
The ASUS ROG Phone 5, which was announced earlier this year, has finally arrived in the U.S (via XDA Developers). You can now pre-order the flagship gaming phone for $1,000. ASUS is also offering a bundle that gets you the phone and the ROG Kunai 3 gamepad for $1,040.
The ROG Phone 5 comes with an impressive 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
Since the ROG Phone 5 is targeted at gamers, it isn't quite as good as the best Android phones when it comes to camera performance. The phone sports a triple-lens camera system with a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor. It also offers a 24MP selfie camera, a massive 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging, ultrasonic AirTriggers, Wi-Fi 6 support, and dual front-facing stereo speakers optimized by audio specialist Dirac.
The ROG Phone 5 is compatible with the GSM networks of AT&T and T-Mobile in the U.S and also supports T-Mobile's VoLTE service.
Clubhouse's staggered rollout is detrimental and risking its momentum
Clubhouse first rolled out to iOS users last year and hit it off well. But it took the app creators over a year to roll out to Android phones and now risks losing its momentum.
11 Google Keep tips and tricks you need to know
Google Keep is the best Google app you probably forgot existed, and there's a lot more to it than post-it notes and shopping lists. If you're starting to use Google Keep again — or if you've been using it for years — here's how to improve your Google Keep game.
TP-Link Deco X60 review: A compact mesh router with plenty of speed
The TP-Link Deco X60 delivers AX3000 speeds for up to 5,000 square feet of coverage in a tiny housing. With great features like HomeCare built-in, this is a fantastic mesh solution for a family.
These are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S10 Plus
Keep your Galaxy S10 Plus's huge screen scratch-free with one of these protectors. It may cost some extra money, but you won't regret it.