What you need to know
- An early audio review of the ASUS ROG Phone 5 has revealed the full design and key specs of the upcoming gaming phone.
- The phone will feature Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 processor and a triple-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor.
- ASUS will take the wraps off the ROG Phone 5 on March 10.
ASUS is set to unveil its next flagship gaming phone at a global event early next month. Ahead of its formal unveiling, DxOMark has published an audio review of the ROG Phone 5, giving us a clear look at the phone's design and confirming some key tech specs.
The official render of the ROG Phone 5 confirms the upcoming gaming phone will not look radically different from the ROG Phone 3, which was one of the best gaming phones released last year. As revealed by previous leaks, the ROG Phone 5 will feature a tiny secondary ticker display at the rear, although its purpose still remains unclear. The phone also appears to have a mysterious red button on the bottom-left. Additionally, the render confirms the presence of a 64MP primary camera, along with two other sensors and an LED flash.
While the audio review doesn't list the complete specs sheet of the ROG Phone 5, it does confirm that the phone will be running Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset and feature an ESS DAC with Dirac tuning technology. The review also notes that the phone's front-facing stereo speakers are even better than the ones on its predecessor:
The latest ROG flagship delivers the best audio performance of all the phones we have tested to date, with consistent results and category-leading sub-scores in both Playback and Recording. While it isn't the loudest nor the strongest in bass we've measured to date, the Asus ROG Phone 5 still constitutes an excellent choice for nearly any use case you might need it for — from listening to music, gaming, or watching movies, to recording in all types of configurations and environments.
Huawei Mate X2 goes official with an inward-folding design, Kirin 9000 SoC
Huawei's third foldable phone comes with an 8-inch main display, a 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset, and an impressive quad-camera setup on the back.
Are you going to keep using LastPass in 2021?
Next month will see LastPass make drastic changes to how its free plan works. Are you going to keep using the service following this?
Review: The Bose Sport Open Earbuds aren't for every pair of ears
Bose figures a unique design with a steady and secure fit will be enough to keep runners focused on where they're going. And while the Sport Open Earbuds are primarily aimed for an active crowd, the fit and comfort applies equally to everyone wanting to wear them.
The best sleeves for the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302
Asus's Chromebook Flip C302 is a powerful and lightweight machine for getting work done while on the go. Keep it safe throughout all of your travels with one of these sleeves!