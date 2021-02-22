ASUS is set to unveil its next flagship gaming phone at a global event early next month. Ahead of its formal unveiling, DxOMark has published an audio review of the ROG Phone 5, giving us a clear look at the phone's design and confirming some key tech specs.

The official render of the ROG Phone 5 confirms the upcoming gaming phone will not look radically different from the ROG Phone 3, which was one of the best gaming phones released last year. As revealed by previous leaks, the ROG Phone 5 will feature a tiny secondary ticker display at the rear, although its purpose still remains unclear. The phone also appears to have a mysterious red button on the bottom-left. Additionally, the render confirms the presence of a 64MP primary camera, along with two other sensors and an LED flash.

While the audio review doesn't list the complete specs sheet of the ROG Phone 5, it does confirm that the phone will be running Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset and feature an ESS DAC with Dirac tuning technology. The review also notes that the phone's front-facing stereo speakers are even better than the ones on its predecessor: