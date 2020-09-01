Astro Gaming announced a new headset today, the Astro A20 Wireless gaming headset. The Astro A20 has a wide wireless range, long battery life, and works with a USB transmitter that allows you to connect the headphones to an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. The Astro A20 is available for preorder now for $120, and the Astro A20 USB Transmitter will be available starting in October for $20. The Astro A20 does not come with the Astro A20 USB Transmitter.

Astro's new headset is a sequel to the solid first-generation Astro A20 wireless headset. That headset earned a 4.5/5 from us thanks to its comfort, voice quality, and excellent audio. The new Astro A20 builds off of its predecessor. Astro highlights the headset's audio quality, comfort, and durability. The headset comes with blue or green accents, which makes it easy to match with the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

The Astro A20 has a 15m (around 50 ft) wireless range through its 2.4GHz connection. IT also has over 15 hours of battery life, according to Astro. The headset also automatically shuts down after you don't use it for 10 minutes, which helps it save battery life.