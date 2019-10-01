While The Last of Us Part II finally has a release date, fans won't have to wait long after the game to check out the concept art. The Art of The Last of Us Part II is now available for preorder at different retailers, including Amazon. The book is being published by Dark Horse and is available in hardcover or on Kindle.

At 192 pages, there's sure to be a ton of incredible concept art for the characters, world and threats in the game. Neil Druckmann, the Creative Director for The Last of Us Part II, has described it as being the largest game Naughty Dog has ever developed. It's only fitting that it'd get an accompanying large art book.

The Art of The Last of Us Part II is currently aiming to release on March 3, 2020. This would put the book releasing a couple of weeks after the game, which is set to be available on February 21, 2020. For more information on The Last of Us Part II, you can check out our preview from a recent media event here.

