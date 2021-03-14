After positive results for both sides in Europe on Thursday, it's back to the small matter of a clash with their most bitter rivals. Read on to find out how to get an Arsenal vs Spurs live stream and watch the North London derby online from anywhere in the world.

An already feisty affair, Sunday's clash has far more than just local bragging rights at stake, with either side's European qualification hopes likely to take a mortal blow should they taste defeat here.

Spurs currently find themselves in 7th in the Premier League, while Arsenal are languishing in a disappointing 10th, but sides look to be emerging from their winter slumps.

Since losing to high-flying West Ham last month, Spurs have gone on to win three games in a row. Crucial to this uptick in results has been the form of loan star Gareth Bale who is, at last, delivering the sort of attacking threat that endeared him to the Tottenham faithful during his first spell at the club.

Arsenal's 3-1 win over Olympiacos in the Europa League once again underlined how Mikel Arteta's side have regained their edge up front, with Bukayo Saka providing a perfect foil for a now free-scoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Thursday's game also saw Martin Odegaard score a welcome first goal for the Gunners. Nevertheless, while the game will likely have raised morale among Arsenal's ranks, the long trip to and from Greece coupled with such a short space of recovery time before today's match means fatigue may hamper the Gunners.

With Spurs having had the benefit of playing at home in their 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb, it could see Arteta opt for a more cautious approach to this derby clash.

Arsenal vs Spurs: Where and when?

Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at the Emirates Stadium in North London, with kick-off set for 4.30pm GMT local time.

That makes it an 11.30am ET/ 8.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3.30am AEDT start kick off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

How to watch Arsenal vs Spurs online in the U.S.

NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Arsenal vs Spurs is at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.

For streaming, your best ways to access the Arsenal vs Tottenham game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.

If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home.

Sling TV Sling's Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC and NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free. From $30 at Sling Fubo.TV Fubo TV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There's also a 7-day free trial. $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to stream Arsenal vs Spurs live in the UK

Sunday's match will be available to watch Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from the Emirates beginning at 4pm GMT ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Arsenal vs Spurs online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV.

A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season, plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.

Now TV Sports Pass Now TV is the streaming-only arm of Sky in the UK which offers easy access to Sky Sports content without a contract. Get a Sky Sports Day Pass for £10 to watch today's game or get a Month Pass from £25. From £10 at Now TV

How to stream Arsenal vs Spurs live in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Arsenal and Man City, with kick-off set for 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of Premier League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

Live stream Arsenal vs Spurs live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Arsenal vs Spurs in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Premier League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year up front at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

Watch Arsenal vs Spurs online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match above in this guide. If you're intent on watching Arsenal vs Spurs, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN will come in handy. Using one allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's in the country where the content is available, letting you watch as if you were there.

