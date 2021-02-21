Pep Guardiola's seemingly unstoppable side will be looking to make it 18 straight wins when they travel to North London on Sunday. Read on to find out how to get an Arsenal vs Man City live stream from anywhere in the world.

Now ten points clear at the top, City followed up their emphatic 3-0 win over Tottenham last weekend with a professional 1-3 victory away at Everton in midweek.

With star players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero both now being eased back into contention after injury, City's march to the title seems assured.

The Gunners are the latest side tasked with the ominous mission of trying to thwart the sky blue juggernaut, with Pep's former number two Mikel Arteta hoping his side can end their wretched recent run against City.

Currently a lowly 10th in the table, Arsenal have lost their last seven Premier League games against City.

The Londoners recently ended a three-match winless run in the league with a convincing 4-2 win over Leeds United on their home patch but were left frustrated by Benfica in Rome in their Europa League clash on Thursday, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Man City live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Man City: Where and when?

Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at the Emirates Stadium, with kick-off set for 4.30pm GMT local time.

That makes it an 11.30am ET/ 8.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3.30am AEDT kick-off on Monday morning for those tuning in from Australia.

Watch Arsenal vs Man City online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Arsenal vs Man City, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

