Pep Guardiola's seemingly unstoppable side will be looking to make it 18 straight wins when they travel to North London on Sunday. Read on to find out how to get an Arsenal vs Man City live stream from anywhere in the world.
Now ten points clear at the top, City followed up their emphatic 3-0 win over Tottenham last weekend with a professional 1-3 victory away at Everton in midweek.
With star players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero both now being eased back into contention after injury, City's march to the title seems assured.
The Gunners are the latest side tasked with the ominous mission of trying to thwart the sky blue juggernaut, with Pep's former number two Mikel Arteta hoping his side can end their wretched recent run against City.
Currently a lowly 10th in the table, Arsenal have lost their last seven Premier League games against City.
The Londoners recently ended a three-match winless run in the league with a convincing 4-2 win over Leeds United on their home patch but were left frustrated by Benfica in Rome in their Europa League clash on Thursday, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate.
Read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Man City live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Arsenal vs Man City: Where and when?
Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at the Emirates Stadium, with kick-off set for 4.30pm GMT local time.
That makes it an 11.30am ET/ 8.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3.30am AEDT kick-off on Monday morning for those tuning in from Australia.
Watch Arsenal vs Man City online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Arsenal vs Man City, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Arsenal vs Man City online in the U.S.
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Arsenal vs Man City is at 11.30am ET/8.30am PT, with live coverage on its streaming service Peacock.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream Arsenal vs Man City live in the UK
Sunday's match will be available to watch Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from the Emirates beginning at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.
If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Arsenal vs Man City online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day, though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
How to stream Arsenal vs Man City live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Arsenal and Man City, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch a bunch of Premier League matches without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Arsenal vs Man City live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Arsenal vs Man City in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.
