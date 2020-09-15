What you need to know
- Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell brings all the features of the Wired Video Doorbell to a wire-free, battery-powered design.
- It works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.
- Priced at $200, the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell can now be pre-ordered at Best Buy and other major retailers.
Arlo today unveiled the all-new Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell, which offers nearly all the features of the company's Wired Video Doorbell. The new smart video doorbell from Arlo is capable of capturing a 180-degree viewing angle with a 1:1 aspect ratio, so you can see your visitors from head-to-toe on your phone.
Tejas Shah, SVP of Product and CIO at Arlo, said in a statement:
In today's world, having a smart video doorbell at your front door is more valuable than ever. Unlike other video doorbells that can lag in response time, our new Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell leverages the latest hardware and software advancements for swift, comprehensive monitoring. Industry-leading picture and audio quality combined with our AI-based subscription service, Arlo Smart, enable complete front door protection. Users can receive smart notifications and secure, simple access via the Arlo App, allowing them to quickly and easily live stream, respond to guests and even get emergency help.
The Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is powered by a rechargeable battery, although you can choose to have it hardwired for continuous charging. It is capable of connecting directly to Wi-Fi and supports direct-to-mobile video calls, as well as two-way audio. Unlike most other video doorbells, Arlo's new product can send a live HD video call to the user's smartphone as soon as someone presses the doorbell, allowing them to take action quickly.
What's more, you can play pre-recorded messages for instant response to guests and have them leave you a voice message whenever you are unable to answer the door. You can then listen to the saved messages at your convenience. Some of the other key highlights of the new product include motion detection and alerts, HD video support with HDR, Night Vision, weather resistance, and a built-in smart siren. The Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT for easy automation and control.
You can now pre-order the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell at Best Buy and a few other retailers for $200. Arlo says the smart video doorbell will be available through all major retailers and Arlo.com this holiday season. The company will be offering a complimentary three-month trial to its Arlo Smart subscription-based service to all buyers.
Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell
Arlo's new Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell can easily be installed anywhere without wires and is powered by a rechargeable battery. It also offers a wider viewing angle than other video doorbells, allowing you to see more at your front door.
