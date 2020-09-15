Arlo today unveiled the all-new Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell, which offers nearly all the features of the company's Wired Video Doorbell. The new smart video doorbell from Arlo is capable of capturing a 180-degree viewing angle with a 1:1 aspect ratio, so you can see your visitors from head-to-toe on your phone.

Tejas Shah, SVP of Product and CIO at Arlo, said in a statement:

In today's world, having a smart video doorbell at your front door is more valuable than ever. Unlike other video doorbells that can lag in response time, our new Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell leverages the latest hardware and software advancements for swift, comprehensive monitoring. Industry-leading picture and audio quality combined with our AI-based subscription service, Arlo Smart, enable complete front door protection. Users can receive smart notifications and secure, simple access via the Arlo App, allowing them to quickly and easily live stream, respond to guests and even get emergency help.

The Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is powered by a rechargeable battery, although you can choose to have it hardwired for continuous charging. It is capable of connecting directly to Wi-Fi and supports direct-to-mobile video calls, as well as two-way audio. Unlike most other video doorbells, Arlo's new product can send a live HD video call to the user's smartphone as soon as someone presses the doorbell, allowing them to take action quickly.