4K Security Arlo Ultra Still amazing Arlo Pro 2 Arlo's release of the Ultra shows just how close the company is to a near-perfect security camera system. These cameras sport 4K Ultra HD video resolution, upgraded 2-way audio, along with an include spotlight and siren. Pricing is a bit steep, but you pay for what you get. $400 at Amazon Pros Better video resolution

Wider Field of View

Built-in LED lights

Integrated Spotlight Night Vision Cons No free cloud storage included

Not compatible with as many accessories It's obvious that Arlo threw all of the bells and whistles into the Ultra, but the Arlo Pro 2 is still a great option. In fact, the Pro 2 has some benefits over the Ultra, including an optional solar panel power source, and it's compatible with more accessories. $386 at Amazon Pros Optional Solar Panel power source

Free cloud storage available

Compatible with more accessories Cons No local storage

Need to purchase Arlo Smart subscription for some features

Lower video resolution

Night vision limited to black and white

For most people, the Arlo Pro 2 will do the job just fine without depleting the bank account. However, the Arlo Ultra is a true powerhouse security camera system and doesn't cost much more than the Pro 2.

So which should you buy?

Arlo has arguably taken the lead in the security camera game. The company's release of the Arlo Pro 2 showed its commitment to improving your security, and the Arlo Ultra takes this even further.

The company improved upon just about every major qualm that consumers had with the Pro 2. This includes an updated and improved base station, a (much) better video resolution, a larger field of view, and more.

Another big improvement comes with the Night Vision capabilities of the Arlo Ultra. Instead of the black and white night vision cameras the Pro 2 came with, the Ultra uses its built-in spotlight to produce "full color". This removes the need to rely on infrared sensors as the spotlight will illuminate the darkness, providing for a better image.

The Arlo Pro 2, on the other hand, relies on infrared cameras, which "only" provide a black and white view of folks wandering around at night. This is not a terrible solution, as it simply relies on the tried and true method of recording at night-time. However, there are some issues that can arise with this system, and Arlo is attempting to improve.

Arlo Ultra Arlo Pro 2 Video Resolution 4K Ultra HD 1080p On-Demand Live View Yes Yes Field of View 180° 130° Two-way Audio Dual, noise canceling microphones Yes Motion Detection Yes Yes Person Detection Yes Yes (w/ subscription) Light/Night Vision Yes No LED Lights Yes No

This may all sound like the Pro 2 is not worth its cost, but that isn't true. The security camera system is slightly cheaper, and the included features are still better than many other options available on the market. The camera records in 1080p while supporting "Live View" and motion detection, along with being able to be used both indoors and outdoors.

In order to truly leave no stone unturned, Arlo is releasing many accessories that are compatible with the Ultra. One notable addition is a solar panel charger that can be mounted near your camera and you will no longer need to worry about the Ultra's batteries running out of juice. This is something that was already available for the Pro 2, so it's great to see the Ultra get the same love as its predecessor. Being completely wire-free is great for the Ultra, as it can be placed anywhere around your home, regardless of whether you are looking to mount it inside, or outside.

When compared to the Arlo Pro 2, the Ultra takes the cake when it comes to video recording thanks to its 4K output resolution. This has been combined with the aforementioned color night vision, along with HDR to ensure that you get the best video playback possible.

As of right now, it's just tough to ignore the Arlo Ultra. It's more expensive than the Pro 2, but not much more. The slight price difference suggests that you should just spring for the Ultra, as it has an improved camera, better battery life, and many of the same features as its predecessor.

Ultimate Security Arlo Ultra Arlo knocked it out of the park with the Ultra. With its 4K UHD camera, wider field of view, and improved battery life, the Arlo Ultra includes just about every feature you could want. Plus, the company is throwing in a year of Arlo Smart Premier for free with every purchase. $400 at Amazon

Don't overlook it Arlo Pro 2 The Arlo Pro 2 is still extremely capable and is better than others on the market. There's nothing really "wrong" with the Arlo Pro 2, as the Ultra was simply released as an improved iteration. But on the bright side, both of these cameras support many of the same features so you can't really go wrong. $340 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.